Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Fox News veteran Shepard Smith quits; hopes 'facts will win the day'

Shepard Smith, the chief news anchor of Fox News and a sometime critic of U.S. President Donald Trump, abruptly quit the network on Friday after 23 years. In an unexpected on-air statement at the end of his daily "Shepard Smith Reporting" show, Smith said he had asked to leave the conservative-leaning cable news network, which is the most-watched in the United States.

Also Read: Fox News veteran Shepard Smith quits, says hopes 'facts will win the day'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)