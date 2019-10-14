Kremlin: We don't want to consider possibility of Syria clash with Turkey

The Kremlin said on Monday it did not want to think about the possibility that Russian and Turkish forces might clash with one another in Syria and said Moscow was in regular contact with Ankara, including at a military level.

The Kremlin was commenting after Syrian Kurdish leaders said that a deal with the Syrian government, brokered by Russia, centered for now on Syrian army troops deploying along the border with Turkey.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Moscow had already warned all sides in the Syrian conflict to avoid any action that could escalate the situation or damage a fragile political process.

Also Read: Kremlin says Trump-Putin phone calls can only be disclosed with Russian consent

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)