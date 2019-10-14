International Development News
Tunisia: Knife attack kills French citizen, injures officer

PTI Tunis
Updated: 14-10-2019 18:48 IST
Tunis, Oct 14 (AP) Tunisia's Interior Ministry says a French citizen has been killed in a knife attack that also injured a police officer near a northern city. An Interior Ministry statement said the attack happened Monday at the exit of a bath in Zarzouna. The ministry says the assailant fled the scene and was known to law enforcement from his involvement in common crimes.

Security forces fanned out to search for him. The ministry statement says the soldier was injured in the neck but didn't have details about the French man who died.

There was no known connection between the attack and Tunisia's presidential election on Sunday. Several journalists were assaulted but not injured after results were announced. Polling agencies suggest former law professor Kais Saied defeated media mogul Nabil Karoui by a landslide. (AP) SCY

COUNTRY : Tunisia
