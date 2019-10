EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said Tuesday that a deal with London could be reached this week, but warned that more tough talks were still needed.

"Even if the agreement will be difficult -- more and more difficult to be frank -- it's still possible this week," Barnier said as he arrived to update EU countries on ongoing talks with the British side.

