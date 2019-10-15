International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

RPT-Volkswagen delays final decision on Turkey plant -Handelsblatt

Reuters Ankara
Updated: 15-10-2019 13:11 IST
RPT-Volkswagen delays final decision on Turkey plant -Handelsblatt

Image Credit: ANI

Volkswagen has postponed its final decision to build a car plant in Turkey amid international criticism of the country's military operation in northern Syria and concerns about potential reputational fallout, Handelsblatt reported on late on Monday.

"We are observing the situation with great concern," a company spokesman told the newspaper. Earlier this month, Volkswagen established a subsidiary in Turkey's western Manisa province, while the company said that it was still in the final stages of negotiation and that it had not made a final decision on the factory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019