William, Kate visit scenic Chitral valley

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton on Wednesday visited Chitral in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on the third day of their visit to the country and address the issue of climate change and meet the people affected by the natural disaster. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 37, are on a five-day visit to Pakistan, described as the "most complex".

The royal couple's visit to the scenic valley and its surrounding Hindu Kush mountain range is part of their agenda to address climate change in the country, the Express Tribune reported. On their arrival, the couple was gifted Chitral's iconic Pakol cap and a book of photos commemorating the trip of Princess Diana, who visited the valley in 1991.

"Fantastic," the prince remarked as he sifted through the pages of the book. William was also given a white embroidered coat while Kate was given a warm shawl. The hat worn by the duchess was adorned with peacock feathers.

The late Princess Diana during her visit to the valley wore similar hat during her visit to the valley. They will also visit a site affected by a devastating flood in 2015 in Chitral. They will also visit Broghil and Bombaret village and are also expected to stop by a settlement of the Kalash people to "learn about their community, heritage and traditions".

William and Kate arrived in Pakistan on Monday night on their maiden visit. On Tuesday, they met Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi and also visited a girl's college in the capital and then Margalla Hills, where they attended an event regarding environmental protection. In the evening, they attended a glitzy reception, hosted by British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew, at the National Monument where William, in his first official address, paid tribute to all the people who "endured sacrifice and helped build Pakistan to the country it is today".

Last week, Kensington Palace called the five-day trip "the most complex tour undertaken by The Duke and Duchess to date, given the logistical and security considerations". The visit, which will end on October 18, has been organised at the request of the United Kingdom's (UK) Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

This is the first royal tour to the country since 2006 when Prince Charles and Camilla, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, travelled to Pakistan. In 1990, Princess Diana, William's mother, visited Pakistan to participate in a fund-raising event for a cancer hospital built by Khan.

