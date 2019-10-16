At least seven protesters killed in Guinea protests this week - hospital staff

At least seven protesters were killed by security forces in Guinea this week during demonstrations against a possible change to the constitution that could let President Alpha Conde seek a third term, hospital staff in the capital Conakry said.

Police opened fire on violent demonstrations on Monday and protests in the northern opposition stronghold of Mamou also turned violent. A coalition of opposition groups said on Wednesday in a statement that in all 10 people have been killed.

(Reporting By Saliou SAmb, Writing by Edward McAllister, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)