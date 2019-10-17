EU's Juncker says 'fair' Brexit deal agreed with UK

The president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, said Thursday that Brussels had come to an agreement with Britain on a Brexit withdrawal agreement to be presented to EU leaders. "Where there is a will, there is a deal -- we have one! It's a fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK and it is testament to our commitment to find solutions," Juncker tweeted.

"I recommend that EUCO endorses this deal," he said, referring to the European Council of the leaders of member states that was to meet later Thursday. (AFP) IND IND

