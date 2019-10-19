REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL MEXICO-VIOLENCE-SINALOA-OBRADOR/

'Failure:' Mexico admits bungled arrest of kingpin's son after mayhem MEXICO CITY - Mexican officials on Friday admitted they had bungled the arrest of kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman’s son, who they let go during shootouts with drug gangs in the streets of a major city, but the president insisted his security strategy was working.

SYRIA-SECURITY-TURKEY-USA/ Turkey plans presence across northeast Syria, Erdogan says

ISTANBUL - Turkey will set up a dozen observation posts across northeast Syria, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, insisting that a planned “safe zone” will extend much farther than U.S. officials said was covered under a fragile ceasefire deal. U.S.

USA-OPIOIDS-LITIGATION-SETTLEMENT/ Opioid settlement talks fail, landmark trial expected Monday

CLEVELAND - A landmark trial over the U.S. opioid epidemic is on track to begin on Monday after drug companies and local governments failed to agree on a settlement on Friday that had been expected to be valued at around $50 billion. CHICAGO-EDUCATION/

Chicago teachers, district joust over 'sticking points' on 2nd day of strike CHICAGO - Striking Chicago public school teachers reported some headway at the bargaining table on Friday in a contract dispute focused on reducing class sizes and other issues that would benefit students.

BUSINESS USA-HUAWEI-TECH-LICENSING-EXCLUSIVE/

Exclusive: Huawei in early talks with U.S. firms to license 5G platform - Huawei executive WASHINGTON - Blacklisted Chinese telecoms equipment giant Huawei is in early-stage talks with some U.S. telecoms companies about licensing its 5G network technology to them, a Huawei executive told Reuters on Friday.

ETHIOPIA-AIRPLANE-BOEING-SIMULATOR/ Boeing 737 MAX test pilot grappled with simulator flaws, too

SEATTLE - In newly released instant messages from 2016, a top Boeing Co 737 MAX test pilot tells a colleague that the jet’s MCAS flight control system - the same one linked to two fatal crashes - was “running rampant in the (simulator) on me.” ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-ELTON-JOHN/ A day in Elton John's life: Buy Rolls, write hit song, dine with Ringo

LONDON - When Elton John was working on his new autobiography, the legendary singer, songwriter and performer pulled out diaries he had been encouraged to write during a stint in rehab. MUSIC-ROBBIE-WILLIAMS/

Singer Robbie Williams to release first ever Christmas album LONDON - British singer Robbie Williams is getting into the festive cheer, announcing on Friday he would release his first ever Christmas album this holiday season.

SPORTS BASEBALL-MLB-NYY-HOU/

Yankees regain offensive edge to stay alive in pennant race NEW YORK - The Bronx Bombers lived up to their nickname just in time on Friday, putting together the pieces of their previously malfunctioning offense in front of a besotted hometown crowd to defeat the Houston Astros 4-1.

FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK/ NFL notebook: Mahomes (knee) might be back in month

An MRI exam confirmed Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes dislocated his right kneecap in Kansas City’s Thursday night game against the Denver Broncos, but he sustained no other significant damage, according to multiple reports on Friday. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS LEBANON-HEZBOLLAH/ (PIX) (TV)

Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Nasrallah delivers speech The leader of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement is set to give a televised speech addressing a rally.

19 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/PARLIAMENT (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

British lawmakers meet after EU summit for Brexit deal vote British lawmakers meet after a European Union summit to debate and vote on the Brexit deal agreed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the European Union.

19 Oct 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT BRITAIN-EU/PROTEST (PIX) (TV)

Angry over Brexit, thousands to gather in London demanding new referendum The battle over Brexit spills onto the streets of London on Saturday when many thousands of people are expected to march through London to demand a new referendum just as parliament decides the fate of Britain's departure from the European Union.

19 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT ITALY-POLITICS/LEAGUE (PIX) (TV)

Salvini's League party holds anti-government demonstration Italy's far-right League leader Matteo Salvini has called on his supporters to hold an anti-government demonstration in Rome. 19 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

Also Read: Delhi: AAP jhuggi cell leader, many retired govt officials join BJP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)