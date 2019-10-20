Four killed as fire breaks out in factory in China

Four people were killed and three others injured when a fire broke out in a factory in China's Fujian province on Sunday, officials said. According to the information office of Nan'an City government, the local fire department received a call at around 2:30 a.m. about the fire at a sanitary product plant.

Related departments and staff were sent to the site to put out the fire and rescue the people, it said. The fire was extinguished at 4:00 a.m., it added.

The officials said four people were killed in the blaze while three suffered injuries. The injured were rushed to a hospital for treatment, they said. The factory was located in the fifth floor of a seven-storeyed building, state run Xinhua news agency reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)