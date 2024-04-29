Left Menu

48 kg heroin seized, 3 smugglers held as Punjab Police busts international drug cartel

Punjab Police arrested three individuals and seized 48 kg of heroin, cash, and vehicles, busting an international drug syndicate operating in five countries.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-04-2024 14:34 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 14:34 IST
The Punjab Police on Monday said it has busted an international drug racket operating in five countries with the arrest of three persons and recovery of 48 kg heroin, one of the biggest seizures of narcotics in the state.

The police also recovered Rs 21 lakh cash from the accused trio, said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

''Biggest heroin seizure of 2024: Commissionerate Police Jalandhar busts international drug syndicate and arrests 3 operatives with seizure of 48 kg heroin,'' said Yadav in a post on X.

The syndicate was actively involved in trans-border and inter-state drug smuggling. Their network was spread across five countries -- Iran, Afghanistan, Turkey, Pakistan, and Canada, alongside a domestic network spanning two states -- Jammu and Kashmir and Gujarat, the DGP said.

A total of 21 lakh illicit funds were confiscated from the accused, along with a cash counting machine and three high-end vehicles, he added.

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered in the matter, said Yadav, adding, ''Further investigation is ongoing to demolish the drug network.''

