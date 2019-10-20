International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Turkey says Kurdish militia kills one soldier in northeast Syria despite ceasefire

Reuters Ankara
Updated: 20-10-2019 11:44 IST
Turkey says Kurdish militia kills one soldier in northeast Syria despite ceasefire

Image Credit: Wikimedia

One Turkish soldier was killed and another was wounded on Sunday after an attack by the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia in northeast Syria's Tel Abyad, the defense ministry said, despite a deal to pause military operations as militants withdraw from the area.

Turkey agreed with the United States on Thursday to pause its offensive into northeastern Syria for five days to allow the YPG to withdraw out of a planned "safe zone". The fragile truce had so far held up.

In a statement, the defense ministry said an attack by the YPG with anti-tank and light weapons had struck Turkish soldiers carrying out a reconnaissance and surveillance mission in Tel Abyad. It said the attack was retaliated and added that Turkey remained committed to the truce deal despite the violations.

Also Read: UPDATE 6-Chinese soldiers in Hong Kong warn protesters as emergency rules fail to quell unrest

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Turkey
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019