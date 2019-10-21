International Development News
Development News Edition
South Korean prosecutors seek arrest of ex-minister's wife

PTI Seoul
Updated: 21-10-2019 10:08 IST
Prosecutors are seeking to arrest the wife of South Korea's former justice minister, who resigned last week amid allegations of financial crimes and academic fraud surrounding his family that sparked huge protests and dented the popularity of President Moon Jae-in. The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Monday said it requested an arrest warrant for Chung Kyung-shim over her suspected involvement in dubious private equity investments, attempts to destroy evidence, and creating fake credentials to help her daughter get into medical school.

Officials from a Seoul court that's reviewing the request didn't immediately return calls. Chung and her husband Cho Kuk deny wrongdoing. The former justice minister said last week he was stepping down to reduce the political burden of Moon, whose approval ratings have dipped.

COUNTRY : Korea Rep
