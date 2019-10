A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck in southern Iran on Monday, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

The earthquake was focused near the town of Kukherd in the southern province of Hormozgan, according to Fars. There were no early reports of fatalities or material damage, state TV reported, citing officials.

Also Read: Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes southern Iran - Fars news

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)