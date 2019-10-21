9 of family killed in Pakistan road mishap

Nine members of a family including three children and as many women were killed on Monday when an ambulance collided with a truck, leading to a blast in Pakistan's Punjab province, according to a media report. The family members including a patient were travelling in the ambulance when they met with the accident at Mianwali area in Multan, about 340 kms from here.

The vehicle was heading towards Rawalpindi from Bhakkar city when it collided with the speedy trailer truck, leading to the death of the nine persons of the family including three children and as many women, Geo news reported. Rescue teams arrived at the spot and rushed the bodies to a nearby hospital.

Last month, at least 27 people, including 10 Pakistan Army soldiers, were killed and over 15 wounded when a passenger bus rammed into a mountain in Babusar Pass as its driver lost control over the vehicle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)