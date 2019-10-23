REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL BRITAIN-EU/

Over to EU on Brexit delay, Johnson says after parliament rejects swift decision British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday it was up to the EU to decide whether it wanted to delay Brexit and for how long, after a defeat in parliament made ratification of his deal by the Oct. 31 deadline almost impossible.

MEXICO-VIOLENCE-TEPITO/ Security forces arrest 31 cartel suspects in raid on Mexico City drug labs -authorities

Security forces arrested 31 suspected cartel members on Tuesday in a raid on a warren of clandestine tunnels and alleged drug laboratories in Mexico City, authorities said. U.S.

USA-EDUCATION-CHEATING/ Lori Loughlin among those facing new charges in U.S. college admissions scam

Actress Lori Loughlin is facing a new bribery charge after federal prosecutors on Tuesday said they brought additional charges against 18 wealthy parents, university athletic officials and others accused of participating in the largest U.S. college admissions scam ever uncovered. CALIFORNIA-WILDFIRE/

Wildfires threaten southern California homes, prompt evacuations California firefighters worked through the night into early Tuesday to tackle a pair of wildfires threatening people’s homes.

BUSINESS WEWORK-SOFTBANK-GROUP/

SoftBank clinches deal to take over WeWork: sources SoftBank Group Corp has agreed to spend more than $10 billion to take over WeWork, doubling down on an ill-fated investment and paying off its co-founder Adam Neumann to relinquish control, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

USA-RESULTS-AUTOMATION/ U.S. companies facing worker shortage race to automate

U.S. companies are responding to the lowest unemployment rate in almost 50 years by increasing their focus on automation in order to maintain healthy margins as labor costs tick higher, a Reuters analysis of corporate earnings transcripts shows. ENTERTAINMENT

DISNEY-SIRIUS-XM-HOLDGS/ Disney's Marvel to create exclusive podcasts for SiriusXM

Walt Disney Co’s Marvel Entertainment said on Tuesday it would create exclusive weekly podcasts for satellite radio company SiriusXM Holdings Inc and its online music service Pandora starting next year. SPORTS

BASKETBALL-NBA-INTERNATIONALS/ New season serves up international NBA smorgasbord

For the sixth consecutive season opening night rosters will feature at least 100 international players including the likes of Greek MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Australian Ben Simmons but Canada lead the way with 16, the NBA said on Tuesday. FOOTBALL-NFL-NYJ-GASE-GHOST/

Jets' Gase unhappy ESPN aired Darnold 'ghosts' comment New York Jets head coach Adam Gase said Tuesday he was not happy that quarterback Sam Darnold’s comment about “seeing ghosts” aired on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” broadcast.

UPCOMING POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

INDONESIA-POLITICS/CABINET (TV) Newly sworn in Indonesian President Joko Widodo to name cabinet members

Indonesian President Joko Widodo is set to name his new cabinet after being sworn in for a second term, with the focus on the number of technocrats compared with party affiliated picks and also whether he decides to bring on board members of the opposition. 23 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

JAPAN-EMPEROR/ABE-BILATS (PIX) (TV) Foreign dignitaries meet Japanese PM Abe following emperor's enthronement

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe holds bilateral talks with Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who travelled to Tokyo for Emperor Naruhito's enthronement on Tuesday. 23 Oct

GERMANY-POLITICS/SPD (PIX) German SPD votes for new leader who will decide Merkel's government's fate

Germany's Social Democrats are voting for a new leader, who must decide whether the party quits Chancellor Angel Merkel's government. 23 Oct

BOTSWANA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV) Botswana votes in first real challenge to governing party

Botswana holds an election on Wednesday that will present the first genuine challenge to the governing Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) in its five decades of dominance over southern Africa's wealthiest and most stable nation. 23 Oct

RUSSIA-AFRICA/ (PIX) (TV) Putin and Sisi chair Russia-Africa summit in Russia's Sochi

Russia hosts a Russia-Africa summit co-chaired by President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. Heads of state from the African continent are invited, as well as leaders of sub-regional organisations and associations. 23 Oct 00:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

LEBANON-PROTESTS/YOUTH (PIX) (TV) Lebanon's fiery youth drive protests aimed at shattering sectarianism

Lebanon's mass protests are being driven by a fiery youth who say the demonstrations have obliterated sectarian identities for the first time, unifying the country in calls to topple an entrenched system that has enriched elites and left them jobless and forced to emigrate. 23 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/BIDEN (PIX) U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden delivers economic policy address

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden delivers an economic policy address in Scranton, Pennsylvania, a city where he was born and which has suffered from the decline of manufacturing jobs in recent decades. 23 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV) Brexit hangs in the balance as PM Johnson attempts to push through Withdrawal Agreement Bill in Parliament

Prime Minister Boris Johnson attempts to push through EU Withdrawal Bill in Parliament to try and deliver on his pledge to lead the United Kingdom out of the European Union in just eight days time. 23 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/ECO ANXIETY (TV) Stressed out about climate change? Mental health experts brace for eco-anxiety

The number of Americans worried about climate change has tripled since 2011. Now, some are seeking help for eco-anxiety through the help of mental health professionals or peer support groups. 23 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER (PIX) (TV) U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper deposed by House committee in impeachment inquiry

Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper is deposed by House Intelligence Committee regarding circumstances in whichTrump administration withheld $391 million in military aid to Ukraine. 23 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

FACEBOOK-CONGRESS/ (PIX) (TV) Facebook's Zuckerberg testifies before U.S. House panel

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg testifies before U.S. House Financial Services Committee as social media company faces growing scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers over planned cryptocurrency and other issues including advertising policies. 23 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

LIBYA-REFUGEES/RWANDA (PIX) (TV) Rwanda hosts media visit to transit centre for African migrants previously detained in Libya

Rwanda's Ministry of Emergency Management and the UNHCR will take journalists to the transit centre where migrants from Libya have been sheltered. Rwanda received 66 asylum-seekers that were being held in a Libyan detention centre, the first of a group of 500 to be sent there under a new agreement with the United Nations to help resettle people detained while trying to reach Europe. 23 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS SOUTHKOREA-VAPING/ (TV)

S.Korea health minister to announce plans on vaping products South Korea's Health Minister Park Neung-hoo is expected to announce plans on regulating sales of vaping products after his ministry said it was investigating whether such e-cigarettes were causing health concerns.

23 Oct 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT FRANCE-MAIZE/

French maize farmers give harvest update French maize growers group AGPM hold press conference on 2019 harvest that is under way.

23 Oct GEORGIA-RATES/

Georgia's central bank to announce its decision on refinancing rate Georgia's central bank holds its monetary committee meeting, where it makes a decision on a key refinancing rate

23 Oct GEORGIA-ECONOMY/

Silk Road Forum to be held in Tbilisi Silk Road Forum is to be held in Tbilisi. Senior policymakers, businesses and community leaders will discuss important issues on trade and connectivity, examine challenges facing countries along the New Silk Road connecting East and West.

23 Oct LG DISPLAY-RESULTS/

LG Display Q3 earnings South Korean panel maker LG Display is due to report third quarter results.

23 Oct 02:30 ET / 06:30 GMT VENEZUELA-EXPORTS/ (PIX) (TV)

In hungry Venezuela, food producers step up exports to survive Amid widespread hunger, Venezuelan food companies are increasingly relying on exports as a way of staying alive in a hyperinflationary economic crisis. From shrimp to mozzarella cheese, food made in Venezuela is increasingly ending up in foreign markets as companies seek to keep operations afloat - with the blessing of President Nicolas Maduro.

23 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT CATERPILLAR-RESULTS/

Q3 2019 Caterpillar Inc Earnings Release The heavy equipment maker is expected to report lower earnings per share for the third quarter as its customers turn more circumspect in making large capital expenditures amid slowing global economic growth. Investors will look for evidence to gauge the depth of slowdown in the manufacturing sector.

23 Oct 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT AMAZON COM-LOGISTICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Can Amazon deliver in its second biggest market? Every half an hour, 50 vans sweep into Amazon's distribution centre in Mannheim, Germany and sweep out again with up to 200 parcels and a precise delivery plan in each. The operation is designed to maximise speed and minimise costs, preconditions for the success of Amazon's expansion in its biggest international market. But finding drivers is increasingly difficult, according to logistics experts, several rival delivery companies and one of the contractors Amazon uses to do its deliveries.

23 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT LILLY-RESULTS/

Eli Lilly to post third quarter results Eli Lilly is expected to report a drop in third-quarter earnings on Wednesday as it bears the brunt of generic competition for older drugs such as Cialis and pricing pressures in the United States. Investors will focus on commentary related to the uptake of migraine treatment Emgality and updates on experimental cancer therapy LOXO-292.

23 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT BOEING-RESULTS/

Q3 2019 Boeing Co Earnings Release Boeing is expected to post lower quarterly profit and revenue as its fast-selling 737 MAX jets remain grounded. Investors will look for comments on the timing of the jet's return to service.

23 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT CHICAGO-BUDGET/

Chicago mayor to introduce budget, deficit elimination plan Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will unveil a proposed fiscal 2020 budget and her plan to fill a $838 million gap.

23 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SPORTS

HORSERACING-BREEDERSCUP/ Horse racing-Top trainers address the media ahead of next month's Breeders' Cup

Top trainers including Hall of Famers Bob Baffert Richard Mandella field questions from the media ahead of the Breeders' Cup, which will be held Nov. 1-2 at Santa Anita Racetrack. 23 Oct

CRICKET-INDIA/GANGULY (PIX) Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI) holds a new conference to announce India’s former captain Sourav Ganguly as the head of its cricket board

The 47-year-old, who retired from international cricket in 2008, had filed his nomination for the president's post of the board earlier this month. 23 Oct 01:30 ET / 05:30 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT JAPAN-EMPEROR/ENTHRONEMENT-BANQUET (PIX) (TV)

Japan's PM Abe and wife host banquet for newly enthroned emperor Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and wife Akie host a banquet for newly enthroned Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako at Hotel New Otani in Tokyo.

23 Oct MUSIC-KING PRINCESS/ (TV)

King Princess on debut album, heartbreak, sexuality King Princess opens up about the inspiration for her highly-anticipated debut album "Cheap Queen", working with Mark Ronson and offering both "sexuality and substance".

23 Oct SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

AMERS-REUTERS RANKING/INNOVATIVE-UNIVERSITIES The World's Most Innovative Universities - 2019

While inventors are often portrayed as iconoclasts, innovation relies on strong institutions. That’s the conclusion of Reuters’ annual ranking of the World’s Most Innovative Universities, a list that identifies and ranks the educational institutions doing the most to advance science, invent new technologies, and power new markets and industries. 23 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE EXXON MOBIL-LAWSUIT/ (PIX) (TV)

Trial continues in New York AG's lawsuit against Exxon Mobil Trial is scheduled to continue in a lawsuit filed against Exxon Mobil Corp by New York's attorney general accusing the company of misleading investors about the risks climate change regulation posed to its business. The case is before Justice Barry Ostrager in Manhattan Supreme Court.

23 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

SYRIA-SECURITY/TURKEY-USA Trump administration officials grilled by U.S. lawmakers over Syria policy

President Donald Trump's special representative for Syria engagement, James Jeffrey, and two other State Department officials testify in a public hearing of the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, as members of Congress criticize the White House for pulling U.S. forces out of northeastern Syria, clearing the way for Turkey's offensive against the Kurds, who have been a U.S. ally. 23 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

