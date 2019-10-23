International Development News
Lebanon Maronite patriarch: reforms good step but requires cabinet change

Reuters Beirut
Updated: 23-10-2019 16:03 IST
Lebanon's Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai said on Wednesday that reform measures enacted to calm nationwide protests were a good "first step" but that a new cabinet was required to implement them.

In a televised speech Rai said he supported the protests and urged them to remain peaceful.

"The list of reforms is a positive first step but it requires amending the ministers and renewing the administrative team," Lebanese broadcaster LBC quoted Rai as saying.

COUNTRY : Lebanon
