Lebanon Maronite patriarch: reforms good step but requires cabinet change

Lebanon's Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai said on Wednesday that reform measures enacted to calm nationwide protests were a good "first step" but that a new cabinet was required to implement them.

In a televised speech Rai said he supported the protests and urged them to remain peaceful.

"The list of reforms is a positive first step but it requires amending the ministers and renewing the administrative team," Lebanese broadcaster LBC quoted Rai as saying.

