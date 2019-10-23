Ethiopian residents in city of Adama report sounds of gunshots following protests

Two Ethiopian residents in the city of Adama told Reuters they heard the sound of gunshots amid protests there on Wednesday afternoon.

The protests in Adama, 90 km southeast of the capital, and in other cities in the Oromiya region, began after hundreds of supporters of Ethiopian ethnic activist Jawar Mohamed gathered outside his house in the capital on Wednesday morning, hours after it was surrounded by police.

Also Read: Kejriwal thanks Delhi residents for participating in his anti-dengue drive

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)