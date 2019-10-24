REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL CHILE-PROTESTS/

Chile sees first major organized labor strikes since president pledged social reforms Students and trade unionists led marches through Santiago on Wednesday in the first formally organized demonstration against social inequality since Chilean President Sebastian Pinera pledged social reforms to try to quell days of rioting.

NORTHKOREA-USA/ North Korea's Kim Jong Un and Trump have 'special' relationship, but U.S. political circles hostile: KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump continue to have close relations and trust, with Kim calling the relationship “special,” North Korea’s state news agency KCNA said on Thursday. U.S.

USA-EDUCATION-CHEATING/ Parenting book author gets prison for U.S. college admissions scam

A marketing executive who authored a parenting advice book was sentenced on Wednesday to three weeks in prison for taking part in a vast U.S. college admissions cheating and fraud scheme in order to help her son gain an unfair advantage. USA-JUSTICE-SHOOTING/

U.S. attorney general calls for counseling, intervention to prevent mass shootings U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Wednesday announced a new effort to prevent mass shootings through court-ordered counseling and supervision of potentially violent individuals.

BUSINESS FACEBOOK-CONGRESS/

Facebook's Zuckerberg grilled in U.S. Congress on digital currency, privacy, elections Facebook Inc CEO Mark Zuckerberg conceded on Wednesday that the company’s planned digital currency Libra was a “risky project,” but sought to reassure skeptical U.S. lawmakers that it could lower the cost of electronic payments and open up the global financial system to more people.

ALPHABET-QUANTUM/ Google unveils quantum computer breakthrough; critics say wait a qubit

Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Wednesday it had achieved a breakthrough in computing research by using a quantum computer to solve in minutes a complex problem that would take today’s most powerful supercomputer thousands of years to crack. ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-KING-PRINCESS/ Already a star, singer King Princess releases debut album

Twenty-year-old singer-songwriter King Princess releases one of pop music’s most hotly anticipated debut albums on Friday, “Cheap Queen”, more than a year after she shot to stardom with a single name-checked by Harry Styles and Kourtney Kardashian. SPORTS

BASKETBALL-NBA-LAC-KAWHI/ Leonard brings his NBA dominance to dangerous Clippers

More than an hour after Tuesday’s season-opening showdown between the NBA’s two Los Angeles teams, a crammed room of reporters awaited the man of the hour – new Clippers star KawhiLeonard. BELGIUM-EUTHANASIA-VERVOORT/

Belgian paralympian dies by euthanasia aged 40 Belgian Paralympian Marieke Vervoort died by euthanasia on Tuesday aged 40 after a battle with an incurable and degenerative spinal condition which she described after winning her medals as becoming harder and harder to bear.

UPCOMING ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FRANCE-ASTERIX/ (PIX) (TV) New Asterix book released with a Gaul teenager the leading character

Asterix, the indomitable pint-sized Gaul forever outfoxing the Romans, returns for his 38th comic adventure on Thursday (October 24). The beloved character, who has been entertaining readers with his exploits alongside oversized Obelix since 1959, has become a mainstay in the publishing industry, with more than 370 million albums sold worldwide, and translated into more than 100 languages. 24 Oct 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

ISRAEL-CLASSICALMUSIC/ (PIX) (TV) Israel Philharmonic bids farewell to legendary Maestro Mehta

Legendary Maestro Zubin Mehta who led Israel Philharmonic Orchestra for more than four decades bids farewell in a series of concerts, prepares to hand over his baton to 30 year old Wunderkind Lahav Shani. 24 Oct

TELEVISION-PENNYWORTH/ (TV) 'Pennyworth' - Batman's butler's backstory gets streaming treatment

Batman's butler Alfred Pennyworth's backstory is brought to life in the new DC and Starzplay TV series 'Pennyworth'. 24 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY AUSTRALIA-DROUGHT/RIVER (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE - Thirst turns to anger as Australia's mighty river runs dry In Menindee, the drought is not only crippling some of Australia’s richest outback grazing country, but drinking water is running low (this is new and reaching a critical stage in the coming weeks and months). Communities are forced to sink emergency bores to draw on ancient groundwater, and turn to packaged water carted by truck to drink and wash. Anger is also burning white hot at authorities who allowed the diversion of water to irrigators in flood years, saving little to weather the drought. This is also new and led to the National Party – which traditionally represents rural areas – polling some of its lowest votes ever in stronghold districts at an election in May. It is deepening with another hot dry summer in prospect.

23 Oct 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT HEALTH-VAPING/CDC

U.S. CDC weekly update on lung illnesses related to e-cigarettes The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updates the number of confirmed and prbable cases and deaths every Thursday as the investigation into what has caused the mysterious illness deepens

24 Oct SERBIA-POLLUTION/AIR (PIX) (TV)

Serbia's capital grapples with air pollution For days Serbia's capital Belgrade has been at the top of the list of major cities with the highest air pollution. According to the European Air Quality Index air pollution in the city was ranked as harmful for human health, while the Air Visual, an application that assembles global air pollution data, ranked it the fifth most polluted city in the world. The pollution is mainly due to outdated industry and burning of diesel fuel.

24 Oct CANADA-HEALTH/NURSINGSTATIONS (PIX)

Canada failing to investigate deadly errors at federal clinics Over at least nine years, the Canadian federal government has not consistently tracked, let alone investigated, poor outcomes at clinics on indigenous reserves, according to a Reuters analysis of documents, including internal reports and meeting notes obtained through public records requests.

24 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

SK HYNIX-RESULTS/ (PIX) SK Hynix Q3 earnings

SK Hynix Inc, the world's second-top memory chipmaker, is scheduled to release the July-Sept earnings. 24 Oct 19:30 ET / 23:30 GMT

BREMBO-ELECTRICVEHICLES/ (PIX) Challenged by electric cars, Brembo aims to put the brakes on noise

Brembo's distinctive coloured brakes stop many of world's fastest cars but when it comes to the electric vehicles of the future it faces a problem - traditional brakes are noisy. Developing quieter brakes is just one of the challenges it faces as it looks to beyond its traditional businesses and outrun threats to legacy technology as the auto industry evolves. 24 Oct 01:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

SAUDI-ECONOMY/ (TV) World Bank launches Ease of Doing Business 2020 report in Saudi Arabia

The World Bank launches its Ease of Doing Business Report 2020 in Saudi Arabia with a news conference held by the commerce and investment minister highlighting Saudi government reform efforts. 24 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

TURKEY-CENBANK/ Turkish central bank to cut rates again despite Syria sanctions threat

Turkey's central bank is set to cut rates to around 15.5%, prolonging an easing cycle despite the threat of U.S. sanctions, after Ankara steadied the lira by striking deals with Washington and Moscow to lock in military gains in northern Syria. 24 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE LIBYA-SECURITY/SCHOOLS (PIX) (TV)

Libyan schools shut as teachers on swollen payroll demand better wages Strikes are keeping classrooms shut at the start of the school year in Libya as teachers seek better pay from a budget under strain from a massive public salary bill and renewed conflict.

24 Oct POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

ROMANIA-POLITICS/ Prime minister designate will unveil cabinet line-up

Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban, head of the centrist National Liberal Party, is expected to unveil his transitional, minority government line-up. If he wins a parliamentary vote of confidence next week, Orban is expected to stay in power until a general election due in late 2020. 24 Oct

ARGENTINA-ELECTION/FERNANDEZ-FERNANDEZ (PIX) (TV) Presidential hopefuls close out campaigns ahead of vote

Presidential hopefuls Alberto Fernandez and Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner close out campaigns ahead of vote. 24 Oct

GERMANY-BERLINWALL/EYEWITNESS (PIX) (TV) From Alice in Wonderland to walking the dog: Germans recall fall of Berlin Wall

One suddenly felt like Alice in Wonderland, the other simply had new routes to walk her dog. For two women living either side of the Berlin Wall, its fall in 1989 was a very different experience. 24 Oct

GERMANY-BERLINWALL/ (PIX) (GRAPHIC) Thirty years after it fell, the Berlin Wall still divides Germans

Thirty years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, a psychological divide remains between east and west Germans: reunification is seen as a western takeover by many easterners, a majority of whom feel like they are second-class citizens. 24 Oct

CLIMATE-CHANGE/FUND Green Climate Fund holds replenishment conference in Paris

The Green Climate Fund replenishment pledging conference is held in Paris. The main pledging day is Friday, Oct. 25. This is the first replenishment of the fund since an initial round of pledges was made in 2014. Amount raised will be a litmus test of how far rich countries are willing to go to help the developing world tackle climate change. 24 Oct

LEBANON-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV) Lebanon's nationwide protests continue with country paralysed for eighth day

Unprecedented protests against the political elite that have paralysed the country for a week are expected to continue with banks and schools closed. Protesters are also expected to keep roads blocked. 24 Oct

SPAIN-POLITICS/FRANCO (PIX) (TV) Spain exhumes dictator Francisco Franco's remains

Spain will on Thursday remove the 1.5 tonne slab which has covered the tomb of dictator Francisco Franco for the past 44 years and fly his remains by helicopter away from a state mausoleum. 24 Oct 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

CHICAGO-EDUCATION/SOCIAL WORKERS Number of social workers a key sticking point in Chicago teachers strike

As Chicago's teachers' strike enters a sixth school day on Thursday, negotiations are hung up in part on the question of how many social workers the third-largest U.S. school system can afford to serve its 300,000 students. 24 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

ITALY-HERCULANEUM/ (PIX) (TV) Sumptuous ancient Roman home reopens to public after 30-year restoration project

One of Herculaneum's most noble Roman homes, the House of the Bicentenary, reopens to the public after a 30-year restoration project. Herculaneum was one of the seaside towns covered in volcanic material when Vesuvius erupted in 79 AD. The House of the Bicentenary was excavated in 1938 and is noted for its fine wall paintings and mosaic pavements. 24 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV) Opposition leader Guaido to hold rally over electricity problems

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido leads a rally in Caracas to protest chronic blackouts and frequent power outages in the western state of Zulia. 24 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

ARGENTINA-ELECTION/TB (PIX) WIDER IMAGE: 'White death' in Argentina: The hunger of poverty feeds tuberculosis

Tuberculosis is a growing problem in Argentina, reported cases are on the rise and in 2018 there were 800 reported deaths. The country’s economic crisis has resulted in more families sinking into poverty and infection rates are expected to further increase. 24 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-CHINA/ (TV) Pence expected to offer clues on direction of U.S.-China relations

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will deliver a closely watched speech that is expected to address the rapidly deteriorating U.S.-China relationship even as the tone of trade talks improves. 24 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE BANGLADEH-MURDER/VERDICT

Bangladesh announces verdict in madrassa student murder case A Bangladesh court is expected to announce the verdict in the case of a madrassa student, who died after being set ablaze for refusing to withdraw a sexual harassment complaint against her principal.

24 Oct EXXON MOBIL-LAWSUIT/ (PIX) (TV)

Trial continues in New York AG's lawsuit against Exxon Mobil Trial is scheduled to continue in a lawsuit filed against Exxon Mobil Corp by New York's attorney general accusing the company of misleading investors about the risks climate change regulation posed to its business. The case is before Justice Barry Ostrager in Manhattan Supreme Court.

24 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT CALIFORNIA-BEEKEEPER/ (PIX) (TV)

Bee preservationist "midwifes" billions of bees to combat die-off Bee preservationist Michael J. Thiele, 54, is rewilding bees in the hope of saving the keystone species. Thiele estimates that he has "midwifed" billions of bees by building traditional nest habitats that attract bees from within the local watershed through swarming, which increases the bee population exponentially. Hundreds of thousands of bees have died in Northern California, threatening vital ecosystems. A January 2019 study found a combination of insecticides and fungicides is partly responsible, according to Reed Johnson, professor of entomology at Ohio State University and an expert on pollinator toxicology.

24 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SPORTS

CRICKET-BANGLADESH/ Cricket-Bangladesh cricketers end strike as board accepts pay rise

Bangladesh's cricketers on Wednesday called off their strike as the country's cricket board accepted most of the demands, including a pay increase and other benefits. 24 Oct

