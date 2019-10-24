REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL SYRIA-SECURITY

Russian police deploy in Syria's Kobani, Trump calls ceasefire 'permanent' Russian military police started to deploy on Syria’s northeast border on Wednesday under a deal with Turkey to drive out Kurdish fighters, marking Moscow’s deepening influence in the region two weeks after the United States pulled out forces.

VIETNAM-SOUTHCHINASEA Chinese ship heads away from Vietnam after disputed surveys in South China Sea

A Chinese oil survey vessel that has been embroiled in a tense standoff with Vietnamese vessels in the South China Sea left Vietnamese-controlled waters on Thursday after more than three months, marine data showed. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER Republican lawmakers disrupt Democratic-led Trump impeachment inquiry

Republican lawmakers, encouraged by President Donald Trump to get tougher in fighting Democrats’ attempts to impeach him, on Wednesday disrupted the U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry and prevented a Pentagon official from testifying. USA-JUSTICE-SHOOTING

U.S. attorney general calls for counseling, intervention to prevent mass shootings U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Wednesday announced a new effort to prevent mass shootings through court-ordered counseling and supervision of potentially violent individuals.

BUSINESS TESLA-RESULTS

Tesla shares soar 21% as surprise profit answers skeptics Tesla Inc on Wednesday surprised investors with a quarterly profit that sent its shares soaring, as Chief Executive Elon Musk promised a 2020 rollout of a cheaper SUV and more self-driving technology to stay ahead of larger rivals rushing into the premium electric vehicle market he created.

USA-OPIOIDS-JNJ J&J slashes third-quarter profit by $3 billion over proposed opioid deal

Johnson & Johnson on Wednesday lowered its previously reported third-quarter profit by $3 billion to account for a proposed opioid settlement payment. ENTERTAINMENT

FRANCE-ASTERIX Asterix gets update with female heroine in latest outing

Asterix, the indomitable pint-sized Gaul forever outfoxing the Romans, returns this week for his 38th comic book adventure “Asterix and the Chieftain’s Daughter” featuring for the first time in its 60 year history a female heroine. BRITAIN-ROYALS-BURRELL

Love will help Harry and Meghan avoid fate of Charles and Di, ex-butler says Britain’s Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle are well placed to ride out the media storm around them and avoid the pitfalls that tore apart his parents, Charles and Diana, for the simplest of reasons, Diana’s former butler said: They love each other.

SPORTS BASKETBALL-SIMMONS

76ers' Simmons opens up on casino incident The Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons has opened up on the incident at Melbourne’s Crown Casino where he suggested he was subject to racial profiling by security staff.

GOLF-JAPAN Woods shoots six-under-par 64 for clubhouse lead at Zozo

Tiger Woods returned to competition in style, shooting his best score in more than a year to take the clubhouse lead with a spectacular six-under-par 64 in the opening round at the Zozo Championship on Thursday. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS SPAIN-POLITICS/FRANCO (PIX) (TV)

Spain exhumes dictator Francisco Franco's remains Spain will on Thursday remove the 1.5 tonne slab which has covered the tomb of dictator Francisco Franco for the past 44 years and fly his remains by helicopter away from a state mausoleum.

24 Oct 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT ETHIOPIA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Confirming death toll after protests and violence in Ethiopia Confirming death toll and interviewing witnesses after police fired gunshots and teargas as thousands protested in Ethiopia on Wednesday over the treatment of a prominent activist. The demonstrations against the government of Nobel Prize-winning Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed suggest that he may be losing support among his powerbase, the ethnic Oromo who led the protests.

24 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT CHICAGO-EDUCATION/SOCIAL WORKERS

Number of social workers a key sticking point in Chicago teachers strike As Chicago's teachers' strike enters a sixth school day on Thursday, negotiations are hung up in part on the question of how many social workers the third-largest U.S. school system can afford to serve its 300,000 students.

24 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT GERMANY-ELECTIONS/THURINGIA PREVIEW (TV)

Merkel's CDU vies for 2nd place in Sunday's Thuringia election, after ruling far-left Linke Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) are vying for second place with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) in Sunday's Thuringia election, where polls also show the ruling far-left Linke party will come first.

24 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT ITALY-HERCULANEUM/ (PIX) (TV)

Sumptuous ancient Roman home reopens to public after 30-year restoration project One of Herculaneum's most noble Roman homes, the House of the Bicentenary, reopens to the public after a 30-year restoration project. Herculaneum was one of the seaside towns covered in volcanic material when Vesuvius erupted in 79 AD. The House of the Bicentenary was excavated in 1938 and is noted for its fine wall paintings and mosaic pavements.

24 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Opposition leader Guaido to hold rally over electricity problems Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido leads a rally in Caracas to protest chronic blackouts and frequent power outages in the western state of Zulia.

24 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT ARGENTINA-ELECTION/TB (PIX)

WIDER IMAGE: 'White death' in Argentina: The hunger of poverty feeds tuberculosis Tuberculosis is a growing problem in Argentina, reported cases are on the rise and in 2018 there were 800 reported deaths. The country’s economic crisis has resulted in more families sinking into poverty and infection rates are expected to further increase.

24 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT USA-CHINA/ (TV)

Pence expected to offer clues on direction of U.S.-China relations U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will deliver a closely watched speech that is expected to address the rapidly deteriorating U.S.-China relationship even as the tone of trade talks improves.

24 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT ARGENTINA-ELECTION/MACRI-PICHETTO (PIX) (TV)

Presidential hopefuls Macri and Pichetto close out campaigns ahead of vote Presidential hopefuls Mauricio Macri and Miguel Angel Pichetto close out campaigns ahead of vote.

24 Oct 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

TELEVISION-PENNYWORTH/ (TV) 'Pennyworth' - Batman's butler's backstory gets streaming treatment

Batman's butler Alfred Pennyworth's backstory is brought to life in the new DC and Starzplay TV series 'Pennyworth'. 24 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY CANADA-HEALTH/NURSINGSTATIONS (PIX)

Canada failing to investigate deadly errors at federal clinics Over at least nine years, the Canadian federal government has not consistently tracked, let alone investigated, poor outcomes at clinics on indigenous reserves, according to a Reuters analysis of documents, including internal reports and meeting notes obtained through public records requests.

24 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

SAUDI-ECONOMY/ (TV) World Bank launches Ease of Doing Business 2020 report in Saudi Arabia

The World Bank launches its Ease of Doing Business Report 2020 in Saudi Arabia with a news conference held by the commerce and investment minister highlighting Saudi government reform efforts. 24 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-OPIOIDS/LITIGATION Several states wary of $48 billion opioid settlement proposal

States are pushing back on a proposed $48 billion settlement that would end litigation against five large drug companies over an opioid addiction crisis. 24 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

TURKEY-CENBANK/ Turkish central bank to cut rates again despite Syria sanctions threat

Turkey's central bank is set to cut rates to around 15.5%, prolonging an easing cycle despite the threat of U.S. sanctions, after Ankara steadied the lira by striking deals with Washington and Moscow to lock in military gains in northern Syria. 24 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-FED/CONSUMER-POLL (PIX) Fox News viewers think the economy is great. Fans of MSNBC, not so much.

Americans' view of how strong the economy actually is reflects the same partisan divide splitting the nation on issues like immigration, gun control and the ongoing impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump. That makes the 2020 election even harder to predict. 24 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE EXXON MOBIL-LAWSUIT/ (PIX) (TV)

Trial continues in New York AG's lawsuit against Exxon Mobil Trial is scheduled to continue in a lawsuit filed against Exxon Mobil Corp by New York's attorney general accusing the company of misleading investors about the risks climate change regulation posed to its business. The case is before Justice Barry Ostrager in Manhattan Supreme Court.

24 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT CALIFORNIA-BEEKEEPER/ (PIX) (TV)

Bee preservationist "midwifes" billions of bees to combat die-off Bee preservationist Michael J. Thiele, 54, is rewilding bees in the hope of saving the keystone species. Thiele estimates that he has "midwifed" billions of bees by building traditional nest habitats that attract bees from within the local watershed through swarming, which increases the bee population exponentially.

24 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

