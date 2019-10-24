International Development News
Remains of Spanish dictator Franco exhumed from state mausoleum - government source

Reuters Madrid
Updated: 24-10-2019 16:35 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Spanish dictator Francisco Franco's remains were exhumed on Thursday from the state mausoleum in the Valley of the Fallen where they have lain since his death more than four decades ago, a Spanish government source said.

They were to be taken to El Pardo's Mingorrubio cemetery north of Madrid where the former dictator's wife is buried.

COUNTRY : Spain
