UPDATE 1-Spanish dictator Franco's remains exhumed from state mausoleum

Spanish dictator Francisco Franco's remains were exhumed on Thursday from the state mausoleum in the Valley of the Fallen where they have lain since his death more than four decades ago.

They were to be taken for reburial alongside the remains of his former wife in a private vault in the Mingorrubio cemetery north of Madrid. Footage showed members of Franco's family carrying his coffin out of the tomb following the exhumation, which took place behind closed doors.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Spain will exhume dictator Francisco Franco's remains on Thursday

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)