Spanish dictator Franco's remains arrive at cemetery north of Madrid

Reuters Madrid
Updated: 24-10-2019 17:35 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Spanish dictator Francisco Franco's remains arrived by helicopter on Thursday at the Mingorrubio cemetery north of Madrid, where they are to be reburied after being exhumed from a state mausoleum.

His family plans to hold a private service during the reburial inside the family vault, where Franco's wife Carmen Polo is buried.

COUNTRY : Spain
