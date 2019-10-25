International Development News
Development News Edition

Tourists line up to scale Australia's Uluru hours ahead of climb ban

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Canberra
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 04:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 04:19 IST
Tourists line up to scale Australia's Uluru hours ahead of climb ban
Image Credit: Flickr

Hundreds of tourists formed long queues to climb Australia's Uluru soon after dawn on Friday, the day before a permanent ban on the climb takes effect following a decades-long fight by indigenous people to close the trek.

Blustery conditions meant visitors were stopped from making an early morning climb and authorities said they will reassess during the day whether or not to reopen. The UNESCO World Heritage-listed 348-metre (1,142-ft) monolith, formerly known as Ayers Rock, is a top tourist draw in Australia despite its remote desert location near Alice Springs in the Northern Territory.

While most visitors do not climb Uluru's steep, red-ochre flanks, the impending Oct. 26 ban has triggered an upsurge in people taking advantage of a final opportunity to make the trek. The Anangu people, the traditional owners of Uluru, have called for the climb to be closed since 1985, when the park was returned to indigenous control. The Anangu say Uluru has deep spiritual significance as a route their ancestors took.

Kelly Derks, from the Australian city of Melbourne, said she wanted to climb Uluru while at the same time respect indigenous beliefs. "We respect that, we climb but we don't leave rubbish, we stay to the path," said Derks.

Dozens of people have died while climbing Uluru, from falls and dehydration. Sonita Vinecombe, from the Australian city of Adelaide, said the impending ban prompted her to come to Uluru.

"We weren't planning to come anytime soon, but because it's the last day we are here," she said. Nearly 400,000 visitors flocked to the Australian landmark in the year to end-June, government data shows.

The closure was announced two years ago when fewer than 20 percent of visitors were making the climb. To commemorate the climbing ban the park will conduct public celebrations over the weekend.

"It is an extremely important place, not a playground or theme park like Disneyland," Anangu senior traditional owner Sammy Wilson said in a statement. "We welcome tourists here. Closing the climb is not something to feel upset about, but a cause for celebration."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

Amazon's faster shipping dents profits, more pain to come

Amazon.com Incs chief financial officer on Thursday said costs for its one-day shipping program will spike to around 1.5 billion during the holiday season as the online retailer speeds up free delivery to woo shoppers and fend off rivals li...

UPDATE 5-Massachusetts accuses Exxon in lawsuit of climate change deceit

The state of Massachusetts sued Exxon Mobil Corp on Thursday, accusing the oil giant of misleading investors and consumers for decades about the role fossil fuels play in climate change. Attorney General Maura Healey filed the lawsuit short...

Iraqi PM warns against violence on eve on planned anti-government protests

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on Thursday people would be free to exercise their right to demonstrate at imminent anti-government protests, but warned violence would not be tolerated. Protesters had begun to gather in public sq...

Golf-Zozo Championship second round postponed due to bad weather

The second round of the Zozo Championship was postponed on Friday because of bad weather, tournament organisers tweeted.Tiger Woods posted his best score in over a year with a six-under-par 64 in Thursdays opening round and shares the lead ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019