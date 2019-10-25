International Development News
Development News Edition

One dead, two missing in landslides weeks after typhoon hits Japan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 17:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 16:56 IST
One dead, two missing in landslides weeks after typhoon hits Japan
Image Credit: Twitter (@ModJapan_saigai)

One person was killed and two others were missing in landslides on Friday, a local official said, as Japan was hit by heavy rains just two weeks after a deadly typhoon barrelled through the country. A woman in her 40s was sent to the hospital and another woman in her 60s was unaccounted for after landslides triggered by downpour struck two houses in Chiba, southeast of Tokyo, said a local disaster management official.

"She was later confirmed dead in hospital," the official told AFP. A separate landslide destroyed a house also in Chiba and a man in his 60s was missing, he said, adding that rescuers continued their search for the two missing people.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued warnings of heavy rains, landslides, and floods in a swathe of areas including eastern and central Japan. "As risks of disasters have already increased, please be extremely vigilant about landslides, rise in river water volumes and floods as rains will continue," the JMA warned on its Twitter account.

Non-mandatory evacuation orders were issued to more than 340,000 residents in the Fukushima region and 5,000 people in Chiba, public broadcaster NHK reported. Footage showed cars splashing through roads partly inundated with water, and swollen rivers seemingly on the verge of flooding.

Some 4,700 houses in the region were without power by Friday evening, while some train services were suspended, officials said. Japan was hit by typhoon Hagibis about two weeks ago, with the death toll from the violent storm now standing at more than 80.

Residents still picking up the pieces after that storm expressed frustrations over reconstruction delays and their fear of another disaster. "I'm a bit worried that if an evacuation order is issued, we will have to leave here," a woman in Nagano in central Japan who was cleaning up mud told NHK.

Many of the river banks and levees that were breached during Typhoon Hagibis have not yet been repaired.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Airtel Africa Q2 net profit up 78% at USD 96 million

Bharti Airtels African arm Airtel Africa on Friday reported a 78 percent jump in net profit to USD 96 million for the second quarter ended on September 30, 2019, driven by growth in customer base. The company had recorded a net profit of US...

NSD AIR releases 'Akashvani Samachar Bharati' to remembering Gandhiji

Nation celebrates 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi News Services Division NSD of All India Radio continues to remind people of the lofty ideals and basic values of humanity by the Father of the Nation.NSD AIR celebrated the 150th ...

Brexit still possible on October 31: PM Johnson

The United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said on Friday that it is still possible for the country to leave the European Union on October 31, Reuters reported. Johnson also added that it is up to the EU to decide on delay and the ...

IndiGo shares tumble 12 pc; m-cap drops by Rs 7,633 cr after Q2 earnings

Shares of IndiGo on Friday tumbled 12 percent after the company posted a net loss of Rs 1,062 crore for the September quarter. On the BSE, the airline stock tanked 11.91 per cent to close at Rs 1,467.90 apiece. During the day, it plummeted ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019