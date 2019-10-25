Philippine mayor on Duterte 'narco' list shot dead

Manila, Oct 25 (AFP) A Philippine mayor tagged by President Rodrigo Duterte as a "narco-politician" was ambushed while in police custody and killed Friday, police said, the latest official on the leader's blacklist to be targeted by unknown gunmen. Gunmen stopped a police van that was taking David Navarro, the mayor of the small southern town of Clarin, to the state prosecutor's office in the central city of Cebu and shot him dead, authorities said.

City police had arrested Navarro, who was visiting on official business, late Thursday after he allegedly assaulted a masseur, a Cebu police officer who asked not to be named told AFP. Following the attack, in which one of Navarro's police escorts was also injured, the gunmen escaped, police said.

Local television footage showed two women named by the station as the politician's siblings crying and hugging a bloodied body sprawled on the road beside a police van. The Philippines has a violent and often deadly political culture, but rights monitors have expressed concern that Duterte's signature drug war -- which has led to the killings of thousands of narcotics suspects by police -- may be emboldening assailants.

On March 14, ahead of May elections, Navarro's name had turned up in a list of 44 mostly local officials put out by Duterte, who accused them of being "involved in the deadly game of drug trafficking". Duterte had also released a longer list in 2016 of more than 150 judges, mayors and other local officials allegedly linked to drugs.

On that list, Mayor Vicente Loot of the central town of Daanbantayan later survived a 2018 ambush, while Mayor Jed Mabilog of the central city of Iloilo went into hiding in 2017. Two other mayors in the longer list, Rolando Espinosa and Reynaldo Parojinog, were killed by police in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

Espinosa was shot dead inside a police jail. Mayor Antonio Halili, who was assassinated by a sniper as he attended a flag-raising ceremony outside his office in Tanauan city near Manila last year, was linked by Duterte to illegal drugs hours after the attack.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency also said Mariano Blanco, who was killed by unknown gunmen at his office in the southern town of Ronda last year, was also on the government's narcotics watchlist. Philippine police say they have killed just over 5,500 drug suspects who fought back against arrest, but rights groups say the true toll is four times higher and may amount to crimes against humanity.

International Criminal Court prosecutors have launched a preliminary probe of the drug war killings, and the UN's top human rights body has approved a review.(AFP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)