International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Fresh rains slam storm-drenched Japan, killing at least 4

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 21:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 21:01 IST
UPDATE 3-Fresh rains slam storm-drenched Japan, killing at least 4
Image Credit: Twitter (@ModJapan_saigai)

Torrential rains battered parts of eastern Japan, killing at least four people, causing rivers to overflow and prompting evacuation orders for hundreds of thousands two weeks after the areas were hit by floods and high winds from Typhoon Hagibis.

By early Saturday, four people had died and two were missing in Chiba Prefecture, just east of Tokyo, public broadcaster NHK reported. Landslides ripped waterlogged areas in the region, inundated by its third rainstorm in six weeks, and in some places a month's worth of rain fell in half a day. Evacuation orders and advisories were issued along much of the northern corridor already hit by two typhoons since last month. The city of Ushiku in Chiba received 283.5 mm (11 inches) of rain over 12 hours.

Authorities warned of the chance of further landslides and floods, especially in areas hit by levee breaks that have yet to be repaired after Hagibis lashed central and eastern Japan with heavy rains and high winds. That typhoon killed at least 82 people, with nearly a dozen still missing and more than 300 injured.

"It has been two weeks since the disaster caused by Typhoon 19 (Hagibis) and the rain has continued to fall intermittently so people to need to take the necessary caution," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in a tweet. Evacuation orders were issued for at least 80,000 people in Chiba, where rivers were rising precariously close to their banks. Most trains services in Chiba were halted, leaving travellers stranded at stations, NHK said.

Parts of Chiba were drenched by 86 mm (3.4 inches) of rain in an hour on Friday morning, with some areas receiving more than a month of rain in one day. Much of Chiba lost power, in some cases for weeks, in Typhoon Faxai in September and then were hit by heavy rains due to Hagibis. The government also asked 340,205 people to evacuate their homes in Fukushima prefecture because of possible landslides.

The rain pounded the Tokyo area for much of the day before moving north. Total rainfall in the area around Tokyo was likely to reach around 200 to 300 mm (8-12 inches) by evening, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. Some flights to Tokyo were diverted because of the downpour, NHK said. Tropical storm Bualoi, which battered the Ogasawara islands south of the main Japanese archipelago on Thursday while still at typhoon strength, was heading out into the Pacific and expected to weaken to a tropical depression later on Friday.

Also Read: Court convicts 2 accused for sending 9 people to Germany impersonating as artists

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

UPDATE 1-U.S. still pressing Turkey to 'walk away' from Russian missile purchase, official says

The United States is still in talks with Turkey to get Ankara to walk away from the Russian missile defense system it bought, a senior State Department official said on Friday.Theres still work to get the Turks to walk away from the S400s b...

UPDATE 3-Argentina central bank bleeds reserves to defend peso ahead of election

Argentinas central bank kept selling dollars in defense of the beleaguered peso on Friday, with concerns rising about the banks falling reserves ahead of a Sunday presidential election dreaded by the financial markets. The bank sold 129 mil...

GST fraud worth Rs 138 crore unearthed in Odisha, 4 arrested

Tax authorities in Odisha on Friday claimed to have unearthed a Rs 138-crore GST fraud, and arrested at least four persons for being part of a racket that created fictitious firms and fake invoices. Investigations revelaed that between Augu...

Kolkata, Oct 25 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories from the

Following are PTIs top stories from the eastern region at 9.30 pm. CAL 4 BH-LJP-NDA NDAs performance in Bihar assembly by-poll not as per expectation Chirag Patna Senior Lok Janshakti Party LJP leader and MP Chirag Paswan on Friday expre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019