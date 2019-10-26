International Development News
Development News Edition

Hong Kong court bans publishing police details, including photos

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 08:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 08:16 IST
Hong Kong court bans publishing police details, including photos
Image Credit: Wikipedia

A Hong Kong court has banned people from publishing a wide range of personal details about police officers and their families, including photos, in a bid to halt "doxxing" by pro-democracy protesters. The temporary injunction, uploaded on government websites overnight, was criticized by some on Saturday for its broad wording and for further shielding the identity of officers as they clash with protesters.

The semi-autonomous Chinese city has been battered by nearly five months of seething pro-democracy rallies in which police and protesters have fought increasingly violent battles. The police force says many of its officers have had personal details leaked online -- known as "doxxing" -- and family members harassed as a result.

Lawyers for the force went to Hong Kong's High Court on Friday asking for an injunction forbidding people from publishing a slew of personal information including key details such as names, addresses, dates of birth and identity card numbers. But they also sought a ban on publishing details about a police officer's Facebook and Instagram IDs, their car number plates and any photograph of an officer or their family without consent.

The court granted the injunction for 14 days pending a longer legal hearing. The injunction also bans "intimidating, molesting, harassing, threatening, pestering or interfering" with any police officer or family member. The current wording leaves no exceptions, including for media, making it unclear how it will be applied and whether it will restrict work by reporters.

The police did not respond to requests for clarification. Anthony Daparin, a lawyer who has written a book about the city's protest movement, described the ban as a "very alarming development".

"(It's a) serious restriction on freedom of expression and effectively criminalizes a whole range of perfectly lawful acts which will now be punishable as contempt of court," he wrote on Twitter. The Hong Kong Journalists Association said it was "extremely concerned" about the potential limitations to media freedoms and said it was seeking legal advice.

Hong Kong's police have already faced criticism for hiding their identities during clashes by removing warrant card numbers from their uniforms, as well as using face masks and shining bright torches at reporters. Earlier this month the city's pro-Beijing leader Carrie Lam used a colonial-era emergency law to ban protesters from wearing face masks.

But the ordinance was widely flouted by protesters incensed that police are still allowed to cover their faces. Police counter that they are facing unprecedented levels of public anger and abuse and need to protect their staff from retribution and harassment.

Pro-Beijing lawmakers defended the injunction. Hong Kong has been riven by seething protests for the past 20 weeks, with violence spiralling on both sides of the ideological divide.

Hardline protesters have thrown Molotov cocktails and bricks at police, as well as vandalized businesses perceived as being pro-China. Earlier this month an officer was stabbed in the neck. Police have responded with increasing amounts of rubber bullets, tear gas and even live rounds in recent clashes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Nuggets survive Suns in OT behind Jokic's triple-double

Nikola Jokic had 23 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists, Jamal Murray added 27 points and seven rebounds, and the host Denver Nuggets beat the Phoenix Suns 108-107 in overtime on Friday night. Murray scored the game-winning points from the f...

Monaco's Ben Yedder ends Nantes' perfect home run

Nantes, Oct 26 AFP Prolific striker Wissam Ben Yedder grabbed his ninth goal of the season as Monaco handed Nantes their first home Ligue 1 defeat of the campaign on Friday. Ben Yedder struck in the first half and had two more efforts ruled...

UPDATE 3-U.S., China say they are "close to finalizing" part of a Phase One trade deal

U.S. and Chinese officials are close to finalizing some parts of a trade agreement after high-level telephone discussions on Friday, the U.S. Trade Representatives office and Chinas Commerce Ministry said, with talks to continue. The USTR p...

UPDATE 1-Horse racing-Horse death toll at Santa Anita climbs to 35

Mare G Q Covergirl was euthanized on Friday after she injured her two front legs while running on the training track at Santa Anita Park, bringing the death toll at the venue to 35 since Dec. 26. G Q Covergirl earned 200,730 in her 16 start...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019