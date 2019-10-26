International Development News
Development News Edition

New Delhi: World Bank president meets Modi

World Bank President David Malpass, who is on a visit to India, on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President of the World Bank, David Malpass, on Saturday . Image Credit: ANI

World Bank President David Malpass, who is on a visit to India, on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "President of the @WorldBank, Mr. David Malpass met PM @narendramodi," Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted.

Malpass is also scheduled to meet several other leaders of the country. Though PMO did not disclose the details of the meeting between Modi and Malpass, the World Bank president had said earlier this month that when in India he would "discuss the challenges in the financial sector, where progress can be made and help India grow even faster".

"I will be travelling to India and Pakistan in October. In India, I hope to discuss the challenges in the financial sector where progress can be made and help India grow even faster than it is," the president had said at a news conference. "My purpose is to see all people in India doing better and that comes through broad-based growth. I think India is a good example of a country that's been able to grow fast by improving the system, having more flexibility within the markets of the system, and I think there's more progress that can be made there," he had said.

Malpass's visit comes in the backdrop of the recently released World Bank report on Ease of Doing Business 2020. As per the survey, India has remarkably improved in ease of doing business. The country is placed in the 63rd position among 190 countries. According to the report issued by World Bank on Thursday, India appeared among the top 10 improvers for the third time in a row. The Bank lauded New Delhi for a "remarkable reform effort".

The World Bank president is also expected to visit Pakistan, China and Mexico. (ANI) \

