International Development News
Development News Edition

Pak declares JUI-F senator Hafiz Hamdullah Saboor as 'confirmed alien'

Ahead of anti-government protest led by Jamiat Ulema-a-Islam (JUI-F), Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government has declared Senator Hafiz Hamdullah Saboor as a "confirmed alien".

  • ANI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 19:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 19:18 IST
Pak declares JUI-F senator Hafiz Hamdullah Saboor as 'confirmed alien'
Pakistan government has decided to let the march proceed as long as parameters laid out by courts for lawful protest are not breached.. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of anti-government protest led by Jamiat Ulema-a-Islam (JUI-F), Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government has declared Senator Hafiz Hamdullah Saboor as a "confirmed alien". In a letter, dated October 11, 2019, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) said that Hamdullah "is not a citizen of Pakistan."

"Therefore, NADRA has cancelled and digitally impounded the CNIC (Computerized National Identity Card) issued to Hafiz Hamdullah Saboor," the authority said, reported Express Tribune. In pursuance to the NADRA's decision, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) directed all television channels to stop inviting him in their talk shows.

"Since it is established that the said person is an 'alien', therefore all the TV channels (News & Current Affairs) are directed to refrain from inviting and projecting Hafiz Hamdullah Saboor in their programs/talk shows, news, etc.," PEMRA said in a letter to TV channels. The move by the government comes ahead of 'The Azadi March' in Islamabad on October 31 called by JUI-F-led by Fazl-ur Rehman against the government.

All major opposition parties including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz of jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and the Pakistan People's Party of former president Asif Ali Zardari have announced their support. Fazl has demanded Khan's resignation, alleging that the election held in July 2018 was rigged to help his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan government has decided to let the march proceed as long as parameters laid out by courts for lawful protest are not breached, reported Dawn. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Cadet girls grab gold in ITTF tourney

Indian cadet girls on Saturday defeated Chinese Taipei 3-1 to grab the gold medal in the ITTF Junior Circuit Premium Oman Open here. The Indian paddlers ended the day with a total of four medals in the cadet events while the juniors bagged ...

Grave site of Kenyan anti-colonial rebel hero found: family

Nairobi, Oct 26 AFP The grave site of a guerilla leader in Kenyas anti-colonial rebellion has been discovered beneath a prison in Nairobi, a foundation set up by his family says, more than 60 years after he was executed. Dedan Kimathi, a to...

Islamabad High Court grants bail on medical grounds to ailing Sharif in Al-Azizia corruption case

A top Pakistani court on Saturday granted bail on medical and humanitarian grounds to jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia steel mills corruption case, a day after he suffered a minor heart attack while undergoing trea...

Governor eager to attend Kali puja at Mamata's place, keen to

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who had been locked in a war of words with the TMC government on various issues, on Saturday said he will attend Kali puja at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjees residence Sunday on her invitation. The go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019