International Development News
Development News Edition

Violence during Ethiopian protests was ethnically tinged, say eyewitnesses

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Addis Ababa
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 19:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 19:30 IST
Violence during Ethiopian protests was ethnically tinged, say eyewitnesses
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Much of the fighting seen during protests in Ethiopia this week was ethnically tinged, eyewitnesses said on Saturday, describing attacks by young men from the Oromo ethnic group against people from other ethnic groups. There were clashes in several cities in Oromiya, Ethiopia's most populous province, underscoring the specter of ethnic violence that the United Nations says has already internally displaced more than 2 million people.

After activist Jawar Mohammed said police had ringed his home in Addis Ababa and tried to withdraw his government security detail, his supporters quickly took to the streets on Wednesday and Thursday to protest his treatment. Crowds of young men from his Oromo ethnic group quickly turned their anger against Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, also an Oromo, saying that he had betrayed them by mistreating Jawar.

Abiy won the Nobel peace prize this month for making peace with Ethiopia's longtime foe Eritrea. Jawar had spearheaded protests that propelled Abiy to power last year. But the young men also lashed out against people from other ethnic groups, three eyewitnesses said.

Oromiya's top police official said: "There was a hidden agenda to divert the whole protest into an ethnic and religious conflict. "There were attempts to burn churches and mosques," Oromiya regional police commissioner Kefyalew Tefera told Reuters.

Tefera had said late on Friday that 67 had been people killed in the region in two days of protests. The majority of the deaths came from fighting between civilians, he said. Police have arrested 150 people in the Oromiya region so far in connection with the violence.

A 69-year-old man in Dodola, a town about 300 km (185 miles) south of the capital in the Oromiya region, said he saw young men carrying sticks and metal rods in a part of town where people from the Amharic ethnic group are known to live, attacking and setting fire to houses. He said the young men shouted "Qeerroo can do this....and that" in the Amharic language as they rampaged through his neighbourhood.

Supporters of Jawar call themselves "Qeerroo", an Oromo term meaning "bachelor" adopted by politically active young men. He said he also heard them speaking the Oromo language.

The man said the group took to the streets suddenly on Wednesday morning, when people were on their way to work. "I saw the corpses of seven people who were killed by the youths," he said. "They all were beaten to death using sticks, metal rods and machetes. I managed to save my life by hiding here and there."

The Dodola hospital has treated 56 people since violence began, nearly 35 of them appearing to have been beaten with sticks and machetes, the rest with gunshot wounds, an official there said. Priest Firesebhat Getachew, head of an Orthodox church in Dodola, said eight people killed this week had been buried at his church and 3,000 more were sheltering inside its compound.

"The attackers targeted Orthodox Christians," he said by phone, adding that the victims were from the Oromo, Amhara, and Sidama ethnic groups. "The area is dominated by Muslims, and they don't want us and the church there." The violence along ethnic and religious lines is one of the biggest challenges yet for Abiy in Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation.

As the country approaches elections in 2020, the sweeping political freedoms he has overseen have empowered ethnic strongmen building powerbases by challenging the government. In Alem Gena on the outskirts of the capital, a woman watched from inside the gate to her home as young men speaking Oromo destroyed signs written in Amharic. "A young man standing on the side of the road asked them why they were doing this. Then they started to attack him with a stick," she said.

Reuters could not verify in all circumstances who was responsible for starting the violence. (Writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by Katharine Houreld and Hugh Lawson)

Also Read: Reuters People News Summary

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

ICC has no relevance without BCCI: Anurag Thakur

Former BCCI president Anurag Thakur on Sunday lashed out at the International Cricket Council, saying it has no relevance without the worlds richest board, which used to give the ICC seventy-five percent of grants to run its affairs. Thakur...

Chilean President Pinera calls for cabinet reshuffle amid Chile protests

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera called for a major cabinet reshuffle on Saturday in a bid to quell a week of mass protests against inequality that have rocked the South American nation. His announcement follows a massive but peaceful ral...

UPDATE 1-Democrats take stage at South Carolina criminal justice reform forum

Nine Democrats vying to be their partys presidential candidate in 2020 will take part in a criminal justice forum in South Carolina this weekend, down from 10 after U.S. Senator Kamala Harris dropped out to protest an award given to Preside...

Cadet girls grab gold in ITTF tourney

Indian cadet girls on Saturday defeated Chinese Taipei 3-1 to grab the gold medal in the ITTF Junior Circuit Premium Oman Open here. The Indian paddlers ended the day with a total of four medals in the cadet events while the juniors bagged ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019