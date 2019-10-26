Two protesters killed, 17 wounded in southern Iraqi city Nasiriya

At least two protesters were killed and 17 wounded in the southern Iraqi city of Nasiriya on Saturday, police and medical sources said.

A group of protesters broke off from thousands gathered in central Nasiriya to storm the house of a local official, police said. Guards opened fire on the protesters after they torched the building, police said.

