Two police personnel injured in suicide bomb attack in Afghanistan
Two police personnel were injured on Saturday in a suicide bomb attack in Uruzgan province in central Afghanistan, police told Sputnik
Uruzgan [Afghanistan], Oct 26 (Sputnik/ANI): Two police personnel were injured on Saturday in a suicide bomb attack in Uruzgan province in central Afghanistan, police told Sputnik. The suicide bomber exploded himself in the Dehrawud district of the province.
"The suicide bomber was killed in the area, commander Shah [Mohammad] and one of his guards were injured," the district's chief, Abdul Manan Alizai said. The attack took place around 1 p.m. local time [8:30 GMT] near a local fruit market. (Sputnik/ANI)
