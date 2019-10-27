French luxury group LVMH in talks to buy Tiffany - Bloomberg
Louis Vuitton owner LVMH is in talks to buy Tiffany & Co, Bloomberg reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The discussions, which could help the Paris-based luxury group expand in the U.S. jewelry market, are not guaranteed to end with an agreement being reached between the companies, Bloomberg added.
LVMH and Tiffany were not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Māori landowners encouraged to submit experiences managing whenua
AAP govt may provide more monetary reliefs to taxi owners ahead of assembly polls
UPDATE 2-PrivatBank wins London appeal in lawsuit against ex-owners
After rethink, board decided to retain Ashwin: Kings XI Punjab co-owner
UPDATE 3-PrivatBank wins London appeal in lawsuit against ex-owners