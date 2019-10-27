REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10pm GMT/6am SGT

Russian national Maria Butina, who was jailed in the United States in April after admitting to working as a Russian agent, arrived in Moscow on Saturday, greeted by her father and Russian journalists who handed her flowers.

BRITAIN-BODIES Rural Vietnamese mourn loved ones feared dead in back of British truck

YEN THANH, Vietnam (Reuters) - Several townships in rural Vietnam sank into mourning on Saturday, with communities believing that many of the 39 people found dead in the back of a truck near London this week came from poor, rice-growing areas of the country. U.S.

USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER Lawmakers hear from 'corroborating' witness in Trump impeachment probe

WASHINGTON, (Reuters) - A senior U.S. diplomat on Saturday offered what Democrats characterized as corroborating testimony in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, although the witness was expected to tell lawmakers his knowledge of the events at hand was limited. USA-ELECTION

In South Carolina, Democrats accuse Trump of sowing racism COLUMBIA, S.C. (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidates in South Carolina on Saturday accused President Donald Trump of stoking racism as they vied for the state’s black vote in its strategically important early primary.

BUSINESS USA-TRADE-CHINA-TALKS

Tech consultations on parts of U.S. trade deal completed: China's Commerce Ministry SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese Vice Premier Liu He had a phone call with U.S. trade officials as both countries confirmed technical consultations on some parts of a trade agreement were basically completed, China’s Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Saturday.

WELLS-FARGO-LAYOFFS-EXCLUSIVE Exclusive: Wells Fargo lays off more than 200 business bankers in U.S. - sources

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) has laid off more than 200 bankers in its U.S. lending divisions in recent months, as the bank reacted to business trends and restructured some units, sources familiar with the matter said this week. ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-CATS-TAYLOR-SWIFT Taylor Swift, Andrew Lloyd Webber write new 'Cats' song for musical film

LONDON (Reuters) - American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and British composer Andrew Lloyd Webber have written a new song for the film adaptation of hit musical “Cats”, which will be performed by ballerina Francesca Hayward in the highly-anticipated movie. SOUTHKOREA-KPOP-BIGBANG

Fans of K-pop band Big Bang gather for G-Dragon's military discharge YONGIN, South Korea (Reuters) - Fans of K-pop boyband Big Bang gathered on Saturday to see band leader G-Dragon return to civilian life after his discharge from military service.

SPORTS TENNIS-BASEL-FEDERER

Federer ousts Tsitsipas in Basel semis for 50th win of the season (Reuters) - Top seed Roger Federer dispatched Greek third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4 6-4 in the semi-finals of the Swiss Indoors championships in Basel on Saturday for his 50th win of the season.

BASEBALL-MLB-WAS-HOU Astros top Nationals in Game 3, cut World Series deficit to 2-1

Robinson Chirinos hit a home run, and Michael Brantley drove in a pair of runs as the visiting Houston Astros made their presence known in Game 3 of the World Series with a 4-1 victory Friday over the Washington Nationals. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS GERMANY-ELECTIONS/THURINGIA (PIX) (TV)

Germany's eastern state of Thuringia holds an election Voters in the eastern state of Thuringia vote in a regional election in which Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives are in a tight race for second place with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD). The far-left Linke party is expected to come first.

27 Oct ITALY-POLITICS/UMBRIA

Italian central region of Umbria votes in test for the League Regional election held in Umbria in a first major electoral test for Italy's political parties following the creation of a new government combing the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and centre-left Democratic Party (PD). Umbria is currently run by the PD, but the far-right League hopes to win the vote as it looks to whip up anger against the new coalition.

27 Oct AUDIOVISUAL-DAY/

World Day for Audiovisual Heritage World Day for Audiovisual Heritage to launch a movement in recognition of the benefits of the preservation of audiovisual heritage.

27 Oct ARGENTINA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Argentina holds general elections Argentina holds the first round of its presidential election, in which incumbent Mauricio Macri is expected to run against Peronist opposition to take control of the country.

27 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

NIGERIA-BOOKS/EVARISTO (PIX) (TV) Booker Prize winner Evaristo hopes to build ties with African and British readers

Author Bernardine Evaristo hopes her Booker Prize-winning novel will help to alter perceptions of black British people among African readers and Britons she sees as grappling with heightened racial tension. 27 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

FRANCE-ART/AUCTION (PIX) (TV) Long-lost artwork found in a kitchen could fetch 6 million euros at upcoming auction

A long-lost masterpiece by Florentine Renaissance artist Cimabue found in a kitchen could fetch 6 million euros at an auction. The late 13th century piece, "Christ Mocked," is part of a series of paintings from the late 13th Century. 27 Oct 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

