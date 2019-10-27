Mission targeting Baghdadi involved U.S. special forces in Syria's Idlib region - U.S. official

The U.S. mission that targeted Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi involved special operations forces and took place in Syria's Idlib region, a U.S. official said on Sunday.

Baghdadi is believed to have been killed in a U.S. military operation in Syria, sources in the region said, and U.S. President Donald Trump was due to make a "major statement" at the White House.

