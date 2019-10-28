International Development News
U.S.-led anti-IS coalition ministers to meet in Washington on Nov. 14 - official

  • Reuters
  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 22:45 IST
A group of foreign ministers from the U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State will convene in Washington on November 14, a senior State Department official said on Monday, and discuss the next step in the wake of the killing of the group's leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi over the weekend.

The official, speaking to reporters on the condition of anonymity, also said there has not been a serious deterioration in the security of the prisons where Islamic State captives are held in northeastern Syria. The region had seen clashes and fighting after Turkey's incursion that began on Oct 9 and was halted last week.

