REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

The United States wants to bolster a coalition fighting Islamic State in northeastern Syria, a senior State Department official said on Monday, after the leader of the jihadi movement, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was killed in a weekend operation.

BRITAIN-EU/ EU agrees Brexit delay as British parliament blocks December election

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union agreed to a Brexit delay of up to three months on Monday, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would push on with his bid to end Britain’s political paralysis with an election on Dec. 12. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER-BILL/ U.S. House to debate bill on next steps in Trump impeachment probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives this week will debate legislation establishing procedures for the next phase of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday. USA-TRUMP-CHICAGO/

Trump rips Chicago as more dangerous than Afghanistan CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump came not to praise Chicago but to condemn it - and did he ever.

BUSINESS ALPHABET-RESULTS/

Alphabet misses profit estimates as Google bets big on newer businesses (Reuters) - Google parent Alphabet Inc missed analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit on Monday as it reported its highest-ever quarterly expenses, sending shares down about 1.2% even though revenue growth topped expectations.

T-MOBILE-US-RESULTS/ T-Mobile beats quarterly phone subscriber estimates

(Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc on Monday beat analysts’ third-quarter estimates for net new phone subscribers who pay a monthly bill, boosted by competitive wireless plans aimed at fending off its bigger rivals. ENTERTAINMENT

TELEVISION-BINGE/ Want to binge watch? New streaming TV services will make you wait

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - In 2013, Netflix Inc shook up television by delivering 13 episodes of “House of Cards” in one batch, a move that helped popularize streaming video and fueled a culture of binge watching. TELEVISION-FOR-ALL-MANKIND/

'For All Mankind' imagines a (better) path not taken in space race LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Imagine a world where Neil Armstrong was not the first man on the moon and the Soviet Union won the space race instead.

SPORTS ATHLETICS-JOHNSON/

Athletics: Johnson urges quick return to training for Tokyo aspirants (Reuters) - As athletics’ elite rest up from the latest world championships on record, 12 times global gold medallist Michael Johnson has some advice for Tokyo medal seekers: don’t stray too far from the track or exercise room.

TENNIS-WTAFINALS/ Svitolina starts WTA title defence with win as Halep sees off Andreescu

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Elina Svitolina made a winning start to her WTA Finals defence in Shenzhen on Monday when the Ukrainian defeated Karolina Pliskova in straight sets while Wimbledon champion Simona Halep saved a match point to beat Bianca Andreescu. UPCOMING

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT JAPAN-AINU/ (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE: Aiming at Olympic boom, Japan builds 'Ethnic Harmony' tribute to indigenous Ainu In a bid to draw a line under five subsequent centuries of Japanese settlement that almost wiped out Ainu culture, the Japan's government is building a $230 million Symbolic Space for Ethnic Harmony two hundred kilometers west along the island's southern coast.

28 Oct 23:00 ET FILM-MIDWAY/EMMERICH (PIX) (TV)

Film director Roland Emmerich on epic war film 'Midway' German film director Roland Emmerich speaks with Reuters ahead of the release of his new American war film Midway. The film focuses on real life events during the Battle of Midway, a clash by air and sea which pivoted the Allied forces towards victory in the Pacific Theater during WWII.

29 Oct BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

ECB-DRAGHI/ (INSIGHT) INSIGHT-Draghi leaves Lagarde to heal rift at European Central Bank

Mario Draghi will leave a more united euro zone when he steps down as president of the European Central Bank this week, but he hands over a bank more publicly divided than ever on how best to keep the European economy on a track of sustainable growth. The 72-year-old Italian banker is widely credited with saving the euro zone from collapse, but some critics say he also overpowered opponents and tended to front-run the bank's monetary policy in public. 29 Oct

NIGERIA-MTN GROUP/ (PIX) Nigerian court to hear tax case between MTN and attorney general

A Nigerian court will hear the government's response to a $2 billion tax dispute between it and telecoms company MTN Group. The South African firm brought the case alleging it did not owe the taxes and the attorney general exceeded his authority in demanding payment. 29 Oct

SAUDI-INVESTMENT/ (PIX) (TV) Saudi Arabia hosts Future Investment Initiative annual investor conference

Riyadh hosts an annual three-day investment conference, the Future Investment Initiative, which in the past has seen major deals announced by global firms. 29 Oct

IRAN-ENERGY/WATER (PIX) Iran's thirsty energy industry runs up against water shortage

As Iran’s oil revenues fall due to the renewed U.S. sanctions, the government has increasingly turned to other industries especially petrochemicals to make up for lost profits, but water scarcity has delayed launch of more than a dozen of the projects, a Reuters study showed, with a total capacity of around 5 million tons. 29 Oct

USA-BIOFUELS/ Oil vs Corn: U.S. lawmakers set hearing on fractious biofuels policy

Representatives of the U.S. oil and corn industries will continue a long-running public battle over America’s biofuels policy on Tuesday during a Congressional hearing about the Trump administration’s use of “secret waivers” for refineries. 29 Oct 11:00 ET, 15:00 GMT

USA-RESULTS/CHINA China woes persist as pressure point for U.S. companies

The third-quarter earnings season has shown that the U.S.-China trade war persists as an impediment to U.S. companies' growth, even as the two countries appear close to clinching a limited agreement. 29 Oct 12:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

GM-RESULTS/ (PIX) GM expected to report lower third-quarter profit

General Motors Co is expected to report a lower third-quarter profit, weighed down by the just-concluded 40-day U.S. strike by its hourly workers and slowing demand in China, its largest market. 29 Oct 12:30 ET, 16:30 GMT

PFIZER-RESULTS/ Q3 2019 Pfizer Inc Earnings Release

Pfizer Inc will report third-quarter earnings on Tuesday, when results are likely to benefit from demand for cancer drug Imbruvica. Investors are keen to see how the largest U.S. drugmaker fares after it announced plans of spinning off its older drugs division and merging with Mylan in July. 29 Oct 12:30 ET, 16:30 GMT

MERCK & CO-RESULTS/ U.S. drugmaker Merck to report third-quarter results

U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co is expected to report a higher third-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by continued dominance of its blockbuster drug, Keytruda, in the lung cancer market. Investors will focus on commentary about the company's expectations for 2020, updates on its drug pipeline and expansion plans for Keytruda. 29 Oct 12:30 ET, 16:30 GMT

EUROZONE-ECONOMY/ EU commissioner for the euro Valdis Dombrovskis speaks at conference in Brussels

The European Union commissioner for the euro Valdis Dombrovskis speaks at a conference in Brussels. 29 Oct 14:00 ET, 18:00 GMT

HUNGARY-RUSSIA/OIL (PIX) Russia's Lukoil, Hungary's MOL to sign dirty oil settlement - sources

Russian oil producer Lukoil and Hungarian energy company MOL are set to sign a settlement deal over contaminated oil during Russian President Putin's visit to Budapest this week, four industry sources told Reuters. 29 Oct 14:30 ET, 18:30 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS CHINA-POLITICS/

China's ruling Communist Party to hold key meeting China's ruling Communist Party holds a four-day closed door meeting of its senior leadership to discuss improving governance and "perfecting" the country's socialist system.

29 Oct UKRAINE-CONFERENCE/ (TV)

In message to east, Ukraine president hosts investment forum in port city Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskiy hosts investment forum in the eastern port city of Mariupol.

29 Oct SPAIN-POLITICS/CATALONIA-PUIGDEMONT (PIX) (TV)

Belgian court hearing over arrest warrant from Spain for Puigdemont A Belgian court, which will decide whether former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont should be sent to Spain to face trial, holds a hearing. No decision is expected until a later date.

29 Oct 08:00 ET, 12:00 GMT CHICAGO-EDUCATION/ (PIX)

Chicago teachers' strike potentially enters ninth day About 300,000 students in Chicago could miss classes for a ninth day on Tuesday, as the teachers' union and public school district fail to resolve a deadlock in contract talks over class sizes, support staff levels and pay.

29 Oct 10:00 ET, 14:00 GMT RUSSIA-CUBA/PUTIN-DIAZ-CANEL (PIX) (TV)

Russia's Putin meets Cuban Diaz-Canel in Moscow Russian president Vladimir Putin meets Cuban counterpart Miguel Díaz-Canel in Moscow.

29 Oct 12:00 ET, 16:00 GMT GERMANY-BERLINWALL/EYEWITNESS (PIX) (TV)

From a wonder to just walking the dog: Germans recall the fall of the Berlin Wall One suddenly felt like Alice in Wonderland, the other simply had new routes to walk her dog. For two women living either side of the Berlin Wall, its fall in 1989 was a very different experience.

29 Oct 12:30 ET, 16:30 GMT ETHIOPIA-AIRPLANE/CONGRESS (PIX) (TV)

Boeing CEO testifies to Congress on grounded 737 MAX Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg testifies to the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee on the grounded 737 MAX that was involved in two fatal crashes that killed 346 people. The hearing begins at 10 am ET.

29 Oct 14:00 ET, 18:00 GMT CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

MDIEAST-CRISIS/BAGHDADI-YAZIDIS (PIX) (TV) Yazidis react to news of Isis leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi's death

Though the Islamic State leader may be dead, his victims won't easily forget the trauma he unleashed during his group's reign of terror in Iraq. In particular members of the Yazidi minority religious group, who were slaughtered in their thousands when IS fighters rampaged across their historic northern Iraqi homeland in 2014. Thousands of men were killed on the spot, while more women and children were taken into slavery. Those that fled and escaped captivity are living in IDP camps, while thousands are estimated missing. 29 Oct

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY KENYA-SNAKES/ (PIX) (TV)

Kenya produces East Africa's first anti-venom Every five minutes, someone dies from a snakebite. Now a team in Kenya is using motorbike ambulances to rush people who have been bitten to a hospital where they can get treatment. And Kenya Snakebite Research & Intervention Centre is aiming to develop the first anti-venom for East Africa.

29 Oct SPORTS

HORSERACING-BREEDERS-LEGISLATION/ ANALYSIS-Horse racing reform's biggest obstacle is also its best-known name

Outrage over the recent death of 35 horses at Santa Anita Park in Southern California has given a boost to federal legislation aimed at ending the misuse of drugs in the sport but the effort faces a formidable foe in Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby. 29 Oct

