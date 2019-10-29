International Development News
Hong Kong leader says expects city to record negative growth in 2019

Hong Kong leader says expects city to record negative growth in 2019
Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday she expects the Asian financial hub to record negative economic growth for the full 2019 year, as the city grapples with five months of often violent anti-government protests.

Lam was speaking two days after Financial Secretary Paul Chan said Hong Kong has fallen into recession and was unlikely to achieve any growth this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

