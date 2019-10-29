International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-At least 17 protesters die overnight in renewed Iraq unrest

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Baghdad
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 12:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 12:26 IST
UPDATE 1-At least 17 protesters die overnight in renewed Iraq unrest
Image Credit: ANI

At least 14 people were killed and 865 wounded overnight after Iraqi security forces opened fire on protesters in the Shi'ite holy city of Kerbala, medical and security sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Three protesters died in the southern city of Nassiriya from wounds sustained in earlier protests, medical sources said. Iraqis took to the streets for a fourth day on Monday in the second wave of protests against Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi's government and a political elite they say are corrupt and out of touch. The total death toll since the unrest started on Oct. 1 is now at least 250 people.

The unrest, driven by discontent over economic hardship and deep-seated corruption, has broken nearly two years of relative stability in Iraq, which from 2003 to 2017 endured a foreign occupation, civil war, and an Islamic State insurgency. Security forces fired tear gas at school and university students on Monday who defied a warning from Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi and joined thousands in Baghdad protesting against his government.

Soldiers were seen beating high school students with batons in two Baghdad districts. A Defence Ministry statement condemned the incident and said the soldiers did not represent the Iraqi army as a whole. It did not say if they would be punished. Populist Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, who backs parliament's largest bloc and helped bring Abdul Mahdi's fragile coalition government to power, called on Monday for early elections after a curfew was announced in the capital Baghdad.

Also Read: Militants, security forces exchange fire in Kashmir- police

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Trade deal hopes spur Aussie gains vs Swiss franc for a 3rd day

Risk-oriented currencies strengthened on Tuesday with the Australian dollar climbing for a third consecutive session against the Swiss franc as hopes for an easing in Sino-U.S. trade tensions buoyed sentiment. Underpinning risk appetite in ...

Ghaziabad: Fire breaks out at paper factory in Sahibabad Industrial Area

A fire broke out at a paper factory in Sahibabad Industrial Area, Ghaziabad on Tuesday morning. The fire department reached the spot and have been trying to douse the flames for more than two hours. Fire vehicles from private companies and ...

Tokyo officials feud with IOC over Olympic marathon switch

Tokyo, Oct 29 AP Tokyo city officials are in a public feud with the International Olympic Committee over IOC plans made without consulting the city or local organizers to move next years Tokyo Olympic marathons 800 kilometers 500 miles no...

Saudi Arabia: PM Modi meets King of Jordan, discusses ways to strengthen ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Tuesday met King of Jordan Abdullah II in Riyadh and discussed ways to strengthen ties between the two countries. A good beginning to the day PM narendramodi met His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019