International Development News
Development News Edition

A year on from Lion Air crash, Indonesians pray, scatter petals for victims

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Jakarta
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 13:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 13:09 IST
A year on from Lion Air crash, Indonesians pray, scatter petals for victims
Image Credit: Wikipedia

One year on from the Lion Air plane crash that killed 189, relatives and friends of victims held prayer vigils and cast flower petals into the Java Sea at the site where the budget carrier's Boeing 737 MAX jet went down beneath the waves.

The almost new Boeing Co aircraft had been flying from Jakarta to the town of Pangkal Pinang, on the Bangka-Belitung islands off Sumatra, when it crashed, just minutes after take-off. Tuesday's commemoration came days after Indonesian investigators issued their final report into the disaster, setting out Boeing's failure to identify risks in the design of cockpit software and recommending better training for Lion Air's pilots.

Some members of victims' families were taken by boat to the crash site of the West Java town of Karawang to throw petals into the sea, an act of tribute relatives also performed on Nov. 8 last year. In Pangkal Pinang, employees at the town's tax office held special prayers for seven of their colleagues who died in the crash, according to tax office head Krisna Wiryawan.

A tribute video made by friends and colleagues included a slide show with photos of the victims in happier times. "When the loved ones are gone, only memories remain. These memories will remain in our hearts," read a message near the end of the video.

The fatal crash, followed within five months by another at Ethiopian Airlines, led to a global grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX and a crisis for the world's biggest planemaker, which last week ousted its commercial airplanes chief. Indonesian regulators criticized the design of the 737 MAX's anti-stall system, known as MCAS, which automatically pushed the plane's nose down, leaving pilots fighting for control.

Investigators attributed the Lion Air crash to a number of factors, including design flaws and inadequate regulatory oversight, as well as errors by Lion Air pilots and engineers. In a statement placed in Indonesian newspapers on Tuesday, Boeing president and chief executive Dennis Muilenburg said, "We are deeply sorry and grieve for the loss of life."

"May God rest their souls in peace, provide strength to their families, and keep their memories alive," he said. Muilenburg also visited the Indonesian embassy in Washington on Monday to offer condolences ahead of testifying before the U.S. Senate on Tuesday.

Speaking in Jakarta, Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said she hoped the relatives of the victims would receive proper compensation for their loss. In September, Boeing settled first claims with representatives of the family members. Three people familiar with the matter said family members are set to receive at least $1.2 million each.

That amount would be for a single victim without any dependents, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity because negotiations on the subject were confidential.

Also Read: DPIIT launches website, mobile app for IPR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

'Terminator: Dark Fate' premiere called off due to wildfire

The premiere of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamiltons Terminator Dark Fate has been cancelled due to wildfire. The premiere was scheduled to take place on Monday in Hollywood and set to be attended by Hamilton, Schwarzenegger, Gabriel L...

UPDATE 5-Saudi Aramco aims to begin planned IPO on Nov. 3 -sources

Saudi Aramco aims to announce the start of its initial public offering IPO on Nov. 3, three people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters, after delaying the deal earlier this month to give advisers time to secure cornerstone inve...

Indian toddler stuck in well found dead during rescue attempt

A two-year-old boy who fell into a well while playing outside his house in southern India died during an 80-hour-long rescue operation, state authorities said on Tuesday. Sujith Wilson fell into the deep open well on Oct. 25.Well, falls are...

FOREX-Trade deal hopes spur Aussie gains vs Swiss franc for a 3rd day

Risk-oriented currencies strengthened on Tuesday with the Australian dollar climbing for a third consecutive session against the Swiss franc as hopes for an easing in Sino-U.S. trade tensions buoyed sentiment. Underpinning risk appetite in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019