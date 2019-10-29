International Development News
Development News Edition

Mass prayer at sea on first anniversary of Indonesia jet crash

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jakarta
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 17:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 16:54 IST
Mass prayer at sea on first anniversary of Indonesia jet crash
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Grieving relatives tossed flowers into the sea Tuesday where an Indonesian Lion Air jet crashed a year ago, killing all 189 onboard after a final accident report pointed to plane design flaws as a key factor in the disaster. Indian national Bhavye Suneja, the pilot of the plane, was also killed in the crash.

The crash on October 29 last year was followed months later by a second accident -- involving the same model Boeing 737-Max aircraft -- when an Ethiopian Airlines plane went down with 157 people aboard, leading to the global grounding of the US planemaker's entire MAX fleet. Tuesday's ceremony was closed to media, but video footage supplied by relatives showed victims' family members praying and casting flowers into the Java Sea where the plane dived moments after takeoff from Jakarta.

Some were stoic, but others broke down as they remembered loved ones, with women in Lion Air flight attendant uniforms seen embracing grief-stricken relatives. "I hope that a year since the incident Lion Air will heed all of its obligations to the victims' families," Anton Sahadi, who lost his cousin in the crash, told AFP on Tuesday.

On Friday, Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee issued its final crash report, which said a Boeing design flaw, inadequate pilot training, and poor flight crew performance contributed to the deadly accident. It highlighted design and mechanical problems with the MAX model's Manoeuvring Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS), an anti-stall mechanism, that pilots in both disasters had struggled to control as their jets careered downwards.

The system's certification by US regulators was "inadequate", the report said. On Tuesday, some grieving relatives opted not to attend the tea ceremony.

"Whatever happened, happened -- I cannot change it," said Aldi, who goes by one name, as he remembered his lost wife at a private prayer session at his home in Jakarta. Yoda, who like many Indonesians also goes by one name, visited a Jakarta cemetery to remember his best friend who died in the crash.

"That night I stayed at his place. I woke him up because he had to fly in the morning," Yoda told AFP. "His last words to me were: 'I'm leaving now, man'."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Bangladesh's Shakib banned for breaching corruption code

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan was banned from all cricket for two years with one year of that suspended on Tuesday, after the all-rounder was found to have breached the International Cricket Councils Anti-Corruption code. The ICC said ...

Drug peddler held in Jammu

A suspected drug peddler was arrested with three kg of poppy on the outskirts of Jammu on Tuesday, officials said. A police team was patrolling in Tikri Morh of Birpur when it intercepted a person who tried to flee on seeing the policemen, ...

Congress to protest against proposed privatisation of NRL

The opposition Congress on Wednesday will hold a dharna at Numaligarh in Golaghat district of Assam to protest against proposed privatisation of the Numaligarh Refinery Ltd NRL, the largest refinery in the North Eastern region. The Union G...

UPDATE 1-Sterling holds the line as FX markets try to price UK election risks

The British pound wobbled briefly on Tuesday as Britain looked set for a snap December election but its recent surge in hopes of a smooth Brexit look capped by the outside risks that the various election outcomes could bring to that scenari...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019