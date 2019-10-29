International Development News
Development News Edition

Nawaz Sharif granted 8-week bail on medical grounds in Al-Azizia case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted bail to Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds for eight weeks in the Al Azizia Steel Mills case.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 17:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 17:50 IST
Nawaz Sharif granted 8-week bail on medical grounds in Al-Azizia case
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted bail to Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds for eight weeks in the Al Azizia Steel Mills case. The verdict was announced after a two-member bench, comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani, heard the bail petition filed by Sharif's brother and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif, reported Dawn.

The former Prime Minister had procured the bail on medical grounds last week in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills from the Lahore High Court. During the hearing, the court asked doctors, who are part of the medical board overseeing Nawaz's treatment, if it was possible for Nawaz to recover without staying in the hospital, to which the doctor responded in negative and said that the PML-N supremo required medical supervision at all times.

The medical board informed the court that Nawaz had been given 80 injections in order to bring his platelet count -- which was reported to have dropped to dangerous levels -- to normal. "He (Nawaz) is still unstable. I have never seen him in such an alarming condition," Nawaz's personal physician Adnan Khan said in the court, adding that Nawaz's blood pressure had shot up after dinner on Monday night as well.

During the hearing, Nawaz's lawyer Khawaja Haris expressed dissatisfaction with the medical care received by Nawaz, saying, "so far we are not satisfied with the medical board's treatment. The board itself is saying in its report that it is unable to manage [Nawaz's treatment]." "Services hospital does not have machinery to conduct [medical] tests. Nawaz Sharif has to be taken to different places for his tests to be conducted."

The ailing Pakistani leader was serving a seven-year imprisonment in the Al-Azizia case in Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore. Besides this, he was remanded in NAB custody in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills matter. On October 22, Nawaz was rushed to Lahore's Services Hospital from the NAB office after a massive drop in his platelet count. (ANI)

Also Read: Pak PM Khan directs Punjab govt to extend best medical care to Nawaz Sharif

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Ahead of auction, Olivia Newton-John recalls being stitched into Grease costumeOlivia Newton-Johns black leather jacket and very tight pants from Grease, complete with a broken zipper, go...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Humankinds ancestral homeland pinpointed in BotswanaA large ancient wetlands region spanning northern Botswana - once teeming with life but now dominated by desert and salt flats - may ...

Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1820 hours DCM25 BIZ-LD TELECOM-COMMITTEE CoS to look at financial stress in telecom sector after SC orders massive payoutsNew Delhi As the telecom sector stares at a massive payout following a Supr...

Tiring to constantly prove yourself: Yami Gautam

There is a duality in the way male and female stars are treated in the industry which expects women to constantly prove their worth, says Yami Gautam. The actor, who made her debut with Shoojit Sircars Vicky Donor and most recently featured...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019