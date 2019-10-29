International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Ukraine starts withdrawal of troops in rebel east

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kyiv
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 19:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 18:58 IST
UPDATE 1-Ukraine starts withdrawal of troops in rebel east
Image Credit: Flickr

Ukraine's military said the withdrawal of government and Russian-backed rebel troops started at 12.00 local time (10.00 GMT) on Tuesday in Zolote, a town in the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk.

Ukrainian forces have fought rebels in the Donbas region in a conflict that has killed more than 13,000 people. Both sides have agreed to modest troop withdrawals but these have been disrupted many times by ceasefire violations. "This (withdrawal) became possible by maintaining the ceasefire during the last week," Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation said on Facebook.

Russian state agency RIA said rebels had also begun the withdrawal of their troops from the contact line. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko told reporters in the Azov seaport of Mariupol that Kiev was ready for one more disengagement in the same region - in the city of Petrovske.

He also said that talks between the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, France, and Germany in the so-called "Normandy Format" which will help achieve a lasting ceasefire for the region, could take place in November and the preliminary date had been set. The Kremlin, however, said this month that Kiev had sent Russia mixed signals about the war in eastern Ukraine despite agreeing to a peace plan and that no progress had been made on organizing an international summit aimed at finding a resolution.

Ukrainian, Russian and separatist negotiators last month agreed that Kiev would grant the territory controlled by the separatist's autonomy and hold local elections, prompting protests at home by critics who accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of yielding to Moscow. A new rally against withdrawal is scheduled for tonight and protesters to plan to picket the presidential office.

Also Read: BJP's poor performance in western Maha due to rebels: Patil

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-PM Hariri resigns as Lebanon crisis turns violent

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri said he would submit his resignation on Tuesday, declaring he had hit a dead end in trying to resolve a crisis unleashed by huge protests against Lebanons ruling elite. The Sunni politician addressed t...

Saudi King, PM Modi condemn terrorism; agree to boost bilateral security cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on Tuesday condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and agreed to step up bilateral security cooperation. Modi, who is here to attend the third edition ...

2 dead as training aircraft crashes in northern Cyprus

Turkish Cypriot police say two 46-year-old men have been killed after their small, fixed-wing training aircraft crashed at an airport in breakaway northern Cyprus. Police said the aircraft crashed shortly after noon Tuesday near the termina...

Netherlands thrash UAE by eight wickets to secure 2020 World T20 berth

The Netherlands on Tuesday sealed their berth in the ICC mens Twenty20 World Cup in Australia next year with a superb eight-wicket win over United Arab Emirates UAE in the qualifying play-off here. Brandon Glover returned with a four-wicket...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019