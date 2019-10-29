International Development News
Male DNA found on dead Pak Hindu medical student's body: Police

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lahore
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 23:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 23:23 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

Pakistani investigators probing the death of a female Hindu dental student have found the DNA samples of a male suspect on her body and clothes, in a new twist to the case that the college administration claimed was a suicide. Nimrita Chandni, a final-year student of the Bibi Asifa Dental College in Sindh province's Larkana district and a social activist, was found lying on a cot by her friends on September 16 with a rope tied to her neck.

The girl hailed from Ghotki district, which in September witnessed riots after a school principal from the minority Hindu community was booked on charges of alleged blasphemy. The police had detained 32 suspects, including two classmates of the victim --Mehran Abro and Ali Shan Memon--after tracing the call data from the deceased's cell phone.

"We have Nimrita Chandani's DNA report revealing the DNA sample of a male suspect from her body and clothes," Masood Bangash, a senior police officer of Larkana district, said. Bangash said that the forensic laboratory has issued the DNA report of Nimrita and the same will be produced before the court of law.

"Police on September 17 has sent the blood samples and clothes of Nimarta to the Jamshoroo forensic laboratory. On Monday we received the report that revealed the DNA samples of a male on her body and clothes," he was quoted as saying by the Daily Pakistan. The officer said that Nimrita's investigation has taken a new turn following the revelation about of the DNA sample.

Following the incident, the Sindh High Court on September 25 ordered a judicial inquiry into the death case of Nimrita as her family alleged that she may have been murdered. A one-member judicial commission comprising Larkana district and sessions judge launched the probe into the death of the Hindu girl.

The judge recorded statements of all parties concerned and visited the hostel room, where the body was found, and also examined forensic reports of cell phones and laptops taken into custody by police. The Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University administration had said that Chandni allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan in her room in the university's hostel.

Nimrita's brother Vishal, a medical consultant in Dow Medical College in Karachi, said that the marks around her neck suggested that she had not committed suicide. The marks on her neck looked like those were made by cable wires, while the wounds on her arms suggested that someone was holding her down, he was quoted as saying by the Pakistani media.

The police had detained 32 suspects, including two classmates of the victim --Mehran Abro and Ali Shan Memon--after tracing the call data from the deceased's cell phone. "Their cell phones and laptops are being examined. The two had deleted around 40 text messages exchanged with Nimrita. An examination of the girl's phone revealed those conversations," a senior police official said.

Police claimed that Abro had conceded that the two were romantically involved. According to the police officials, Abro said Nimrita had discussed the possibility of marriage with him which he rejected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

