International Development News
Development News Edition

Incas valley, Yazidi shrine: foundation warns of threatened sites

  • PTI
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 23:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 23:50 IST
Incas valley, Yazidi shrine: foundation warns of threatened sites
Image Credit: Flickr

From the Sacred Valley of the Incas, threatened by a proposed airport, to a Yazidi shrine in Iraq, a foundation warned Tuesday of 25 sites in urgent need of protection. Unveiling its watch list for 2020, the World Monuments Fund highlighted locations in 21 countries, including Chile's Easter Island, which is home to renowned rock carvings created by indigenous people.

WMF said in a statement that the sites "are facing daunting threats such as encroaching urbanization, political turmoil, natural disaster, and violent conflicts, or present compelling conservation opportunities." It referenced Paris's Notre-Dame cathedral, which was badly damaged in a fire this year, and the San Antonio Woolworth Building in Texas, significant in the African-American civil rights movement but threatened by a redevelopment plan.

The non-governmental organization said Peru's Sacred Valley near Machu Picchu was in danger because of plans to build a new airport and noted that rebuilding a destroyed shrine in Iraq would honor the minority Yazidi community. WMF also singled out Bears Ears National Monument in Utah, land sacred to indigenous North Americans, and the Gingerbread neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

The New York-based foundation works with local partners to help preserve ancient and culturally significant sites around the globe. WMF, with the support of its main financial backer American Express, says it has contributed USD 110 million to help maintain more than 800 sites since 1996.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Poco F1 starts getting MIUI 11 but you shouldn't get excited just yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. concerned at "dangerous situation in northeast Syria" - envoy

The United States Special Envoy for Syria Joel Rayburn voiced concern on Tuesday at what he said was the continuing dangerous situation in northeast Syria and urged all sides to work to stabilize the situation. We are concerned by the conti...

Congress workers habituated of taking out yatras in Rahul, Priyanka's name: G Kishan Reddy

Minister of State MoS for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that the Congress has become habituated of supporting and conducting Yatras in the name of Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi and get dejected if they have to participate in proc...

UPDATE 5-Iraqi protesters pack Baghdad square, anti-government movement gains momentum

Tens of thousands of Iraqis protested in Baghdads central Tahrir Square on Tuesday for a fifth day, angered by reports of security forces killing demonstrators in the city of Kerbala and the prime ministers refusal to call early elections.I...

Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart story – How media create rumors on ex-Twilight stars

The union of Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart in the real life and movies is always a big expectation for their global fans who have always liked their pair in the Twilight series.Recently, Robert Pattinson was questioned if having Kris...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019