International Development News
Development News Edition

REFILE-'Something novel': Chinese cafe dyes pups to look like pandas

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sichuan
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 10:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 10:13 IST
REFILE-'Something novel': Chinese cafe dyes pups to look like pandas
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Would you like your dog transformed into a panda? It takes just 1,500 yuan ($212.28) at a pet café in southwest China that dyes pups in black and white streaks to resemble the animal that is considered a national treasure.

The cafe, which opened last month in the city of Chengdu in Sichuan province, has gone viral on social media after owner Lu Yunning dyed his six chow-chow puppies to look like pandas. "There are many dog cafes, cat cafes, raccoon cafes, alpaca cafes, and duck cafes," said Lu, as the puppies, their limbs, ears and fur around the eyes dyed black, playfully chased a fish toy on a cord.

"We think they are not creative. We wanted something novel," added the 21-year-old, who estimates his cafe draws 70 to 80 customers a day, nearly doubling since he posted social media pictures of his dyed dogs. But until now customers have been more interested in taking pictures with Lu's dogs than signing up for the dye service.

Lu said the imported dye he used did not harm the dogs and was spread only on the upper part of their fur, rather than extending down to the base. To round out the vacation experience, the Candy Planet Pet Cafe also offers washing and hotel services.

The attention drawn by the chow-chows has not all been positive, however, with animal rights group PETA urging people to keep away. "Coating dogs with chemical dyes is stressful and can even cause allergic reactions on their skin, nose, and eyes," Jason Baker, its Asia vice president, told Reuters.

"PETA urges travelers to stay away from any business that exploits animals for a money-grabbing gimmick," he said in a statement. Some online commentators have accused Lu of animal abuse.

"In a dog's world, there is only you," a user with the handle Biewenwochouliumang wrote on China's Twitter-like Weibo. "Please be kind to them." ($1=7.0662 Chinese yuan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Commemorative coin on Paramahansa Yogananda released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-Southern California firefighters brace for resurgence of extreme winds

Firefighters braced late on Tuesday for a resurgence of strong Santa Ana desert winds across Southern California after a day of light breezes helped them gain ground against a blaze displacing thousands of Los Angeles residents near the fam...

HBO Max ropes in Elizabeth Banks, Issa Rae, Mindy Kaling for comedy series

HBO Max teamed with three ace producers for upcoming original comedy series. The WarnerMedia who owns the streaming platform has roped in Elizabeth Banks, Issa Rae and Mindy Kaling for the series and made it publicly on Tuesday at the forma...

Vanessa Hudgens-starrer 'The Princess Switch' getting a sequel

The sequel to The Princess Switch, fronted by Vanessa Hudgens, has been greenlit by Netflix. The 2018 Christmas film revolved around Hudgens playing the double role of an American baker named Stacy De Novo and Duchess Margaret from fictiona...

1 held at Delhi airport for smuggling gold

A man has been arrested at the Delhi airport by customs officials for allegedly trying to smuggle gold worth over Rs 30 lakh into the country, according to a statement on Wednesday.The passenger was intercepted after his arrival from Jeddah...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019