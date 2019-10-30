US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad meets Pak PM Imran Khan to discuss Afghan peace process

US Special Representative for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad met Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan along with other officials to discuss the Afghan peace process during his two-day visit to Pakistan on October 28 and 29. On Wednesday, US Embassy in Pakistan put out a statement saying, "Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad visited Islamabad on October 28-29. In his meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, and other government officials, Ambassador Khalilzad discussed the current status of the Afghan peace process and the importance of reducing violence."

On Sunday, Khalilzad was in Kabul to brief Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on the recent developments in the peace process. Soon after the brief, Afghan Presidential spokesperson Sediq Sediqqi reiterated Kabul's stand stating that it wants a peace process led by Afghan-owned government and that all stakeholders, including the US, should support the Afghan peace plan.

Following nine rounds of peace talks held in Qatar's capital city of Doha, the US and the Taliban had reached upon an agreement "in principle". The negotiations, however, were called off in the aftermath of several Taliban-led terror attacks in Kabul that left scores dead, including a US soldier. (ANI)

