South Korea's Naver says it has not decided about future of LY Corp stake
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 03-05-2024 06:38 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 06:38 IST
South Korea's Naver said on Friday it will consider its stance on a potential selldown of a stake in LY Corp from a mid-to-longer term business point of view.
The tech firm has not decided on a position about the Japanese government's administrative guidance concerning the stake, Naver said in an earnings call.
