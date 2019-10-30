Russia confirms Putin's participation in upcoming BRICS Summit in Brazil

Russia's Presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday announced that President Vladimir Putin will take part in the 11th BRICS Summit scheduled to be held in Brazil next month. "The president (Putin) plans to take part in the BRICS Summit, which will be held in Brazil. He will hold a two-day visit there next week," reported Sputnik.

Earlier this month, Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel participated in BRICS Culture Ministers' meeting held in Curitiba, Brazil. The 11th BRICS Summit is scheduled to be held in Brasilia in November 2019. A stand-alone meeting of BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs/International Relations is also supposed to be held in Russia next year. (ANI)

